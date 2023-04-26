The Sun Chronicle area saw some of the best when it came to high school gymnastics this past season. A number of well-rounded athletes and specialists competed against one another as they continued their ascent as gymnasts through the ranks.
The array of talent was so balanced that all five area gymnastics squads boast three members each on The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Gymnastics All-Star Team.
King Philip Regional High was one of the area’s most successful teams this past season, winning the Hockomock League Davenport Division title and narrowly missed out on taking the Hockomock League Championship crown to earn three Sun Chronicle All-Stars in Abby Lefebvre, Luciana Galves and Sydney Marland. Lefebvre was crowned Hockomock League MVP, anchoring a young King Philip squad as a freshman herself in winning the all-around league title. Galves capped her senior year as a quality captain for the Warriors, placing in the top five across the board at the league championship. Marland was another senior leader for King Philip, continuing her success on the balance beam where she had zero faults all season.
Attleboro High’s trio of Sun Chronicle All-Stars includes Caroline DiMarco, Reagan Bonneau and Stella Krawiec. DiMarco was Attleboro’s top gymnast, tying for the high score in the all-around floor exercise at the Hockomock League Championships, where she also won the Kelley-Rex Division and was third at the South Sectional. Bonneau and Krawiec were right with DiMarco when it came to reliability and steadiness. Bonneau was a “no fear” gymnast, placing 45th overall at sectionals after taking sixth and fourth in the Davenport Division floor exercise and uneven bars, respectively. Krawiec placed 22nd at sectionals, going top-five twice in the Davenport Division competition.
Mansfield High’s Riley Charest, Sophie Moore and Madison Morris are also Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Charest was a Davenport Division champion in floor exercise, and continued her success at the South Sectional where she tied for 19th in the event and placed 17th on the uneven bars. Moore was one of Mansfield’s best in the all-around, winning the Davenport Division vault event to place third overall in all-around and then went on to sectionals where she took fourth on vault, and was 17th overall in the field. Morris was a strong all-around competitor as well for the Hornets, finishing right behind Moore in the Davenport title race and placing 13th at sectionals.
North Attleboro High’s three members on The Sun Chronicle roster are Ty Nickerson, Gianna Solbo and Kai Gallagher. Nickerson joined the Rocketeers this season as a senior and took first in both the vault and floor at the Hockomock League Championships to earn a state entry in the boys vault where he placed eighth. Solbo ended her junior season as a strong, well-rounded option for the Rocketeers who was second in the Davenport Division on uneven bars and was third in the floor exercises. Gallagher was a three-event gymnast who won the Davenport Division individual balance beam.
Rounding out the Sun Chronicle All-Stars are Norton High’s Rylan Savas, Jaylin Plunkett and Zoe Avedisian. Competing as an eighth grader from Norton Middle School, Savas was a Tri-Valley League All-Star and was voted Lancers’ team MVP as well as being a league champ on the uneven bars and qualifying for the state individual meet in the all-around, taking third on the bars. She also qualified for the New England Championships. Plunkett won the Hockomock League title in the floor exercise, and took third in the TVL Championships in floor exercises while earning a state meet bid in both the vault and the floor. Avedisian was a third-place medalist at the TVL Championship on the uneven bars and served as a senior role model for her younger teammates.