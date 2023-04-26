Mansfield Gymnastics
Buy Now

Mansfield High freshman Sophie Moore performs on the uneven bars during a meet this past season. Moore is one of three Hornets gymnasts on The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Gymnastics All-Star Team.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

The Sun Chronicle area saw some of the best when it came to high school gymnastics this past season. A number of well-rounded athletes and specialists competed against one another as they continued their ascent as gymnasts through the ranks.

The array of talent was so balanced that all five area gymnastics squads boast three members each on The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Gymnastics All-Star Team.