A number of talented area high school wrestlers toiled through long hours in the gym, and in the wrestling room, to hone their skills in order to be at their best out on the mat this past season.
Ranking at the top of the list was Hockomock League MVP Colton Johnson, who joins Mansfield High teammate Sam Connolly among the 13 grapplers highlighting The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 All-Star Wrestling Team.
Johnson was a lock for Mansfield at heavyweight, going undefeated until the All-State Meet, as he won the Division 2 Central Sectional and Division 2 state title before two losses at the All-State Meet saw him miss a podium for the first time all season. Johnson finished his season with a record of 39-2, with 36 of those wins coming by pin. Connolly was an aggressive middleweight who placed as runner-up at the Division 2 Central Sectional and wound up with a record of 26-11, with all of his wins coming by pin.
The Norton High Lancers were the top team in the area. Runner-up in the tough Tri-Valley League and Division 3 South Sectional champs, the Lancers were strong from top to bottom with Sun Chronicle All-Stars Gabe Thomasson, Dimitar Yotsov, Jason Winston and Danyel Ayala leading the way. Thomasson set a Lancers’ record with 47 wins as he ran through his postseason competition at 170, clinching Division 3 sectional and state titles, along with finishing runner-up at the All-State Meet and as a quarterfinalist at New Englands following a missed year due to shoulder injury. Yotsov wrestled at 160 and went over a month with only one loss to start out, finishing fourth at sectionals. Ayala won 30 matches for the Lancers and was a heavyweight sectional champ. Winston placed third at sectionals wrestling at 132, and took fifth at the state meet.
North Attleboro High boasts three Sun Chronicle All-Stars in Braxton Ferro, Zach Gallagher and Greg Berthiuame. Ferro had a breakout season for the Hornets, placing second at the Division 2 Central Sectionals, fifth at the Division 2 State Meet and sixth at the All-State Meet at 132, going 34-18. Berthiuame completed an impressive comeback after breaking his leg in Mansfield’s Thanksgiving Day football game. He caught the tail end of the regular season and swept through his bracket for a sectional crown, then finishing as runner-up in the state final to close out at 12-3. Gallagher had no wrestling background before being recruited by Berthiuame and promptly went 28-14, winning his sectional bracket at heavyweight and was eighth at the state meet.
Foxboro High has a pair of Sun Chronicle All-Stars in Jamie Calabrese and Marco Yerardi, both Division 3 South Sectional finalists, with Calabrese at 145 and Yerardi at 195. The pair of Warriors both ended up as runner-ups at sectionals, with Calabrese fourth at the divisional meet, where he lost in the consolation final, and Yerardi placed eighth at the divisional meet.
King Philip Regional High boasts Sun Chronicle All-Star Colby Cloutier, a 40-win wrestler who won a number of tournaments before running through the Division 2 South Sectional bracket for the title at 160 and then battling in the consolation bracket at the state meet for a fifth-place podium spot.
Rounding out the area’s best is Richard McGreevy of Bristol Aggie/Dighton-Rehoboth’s co-op squad. The 195-pointer followed up a strong regular season with a Division 3 South Sectional crown, as he took down all his opponents by pin, not letting any match get out of the first period, and then finished third at the divisional meet.