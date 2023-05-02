2023-04-17-tsc-spt-swim-mhs-Colton-Johnson2
Mansfield High senior Colton Johnson, top, was the Hockomock League MVP this past season where he won sectional and division crowns to earn a spot on The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Wrestling All-Star Team.

A number of talented area high school wrestlers toiled through long hours in the gym, and in the wrestling room, to hone their skills in order to be at their best out on the mat this past season.

Ranking at the top of the list was Hockomock League MVP Colton Johnson, who joins Mansfield High teammate Sam Connolly among the 13 grapplers highlighting The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 All-Star Wrestling Team.