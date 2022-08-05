The area’s best on the high school baseball diamond this past season featured plenty of star-studded two-way players, dominating pitchers and powerful sluggers at the plate.
Among the best of the best who led the way are 20 standouts of the sandlot who deservedly make up The Sun Chronicle 2022 Baseball All-Star Team.
North Attleboro High’s ‘Fab Four’ of Tyler Bannon, Daniel Curran, Tyler DeMattio and Derek Maceda top The Sun Chronicle roster after leading the 12-5 Rocketeers to the Davenport Division title in the Hockomock League, along with an MIAA tourney berth.
Bannon was one of the Rocketeers’ most clutch players of recent note, batting .362 with a .453 on-base percentage and 22 stolen bases while going 6-1 on the mound over 47 innings as his team’s No. 1 arm. Meanwhile, Curran had a blistering second half at the plate to finish with a .408 batting average and a team-leading 27 RBIs. DeMattio was a .411 hitter, and had 11 multi-hit games as North’s most consistent hitter while Maceda topped the Rocketeers with 31 runs scored and hit .402 with 12 RBIs.
Bishop Feehan checks in next for The Sun Chronicle All-Stars with three selections in Andrew Cook, George Sukatos and Sean Stephenson. Cook, a senior, and Sukatos, a junior, were a strong one-two punch in the Shamrocks pitching rotation. Cook was the team’s No. 1 arm with 36 strikeouts over 38 innings. Sukatos, a CCL All-Star and the Shamrocks’ MVP, finished with the best season among all Sun Chronicle-area pitchers — posting an ERA of 0.45 with a WHIP of 0.64 in 31 innings. Stephenson was a stalwart in the middle of Feehan’s batting order, hitting .397 with four homers and 28 RBIs as the team’s ‘Offensive Player of The Year’.
Other schools with multiple Sun Chronicle All-Stars are King Philip, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, Dighton-Rehoboth and Seekonk with two representatives apiece.
King Philip was led by Shawn Legere and Brendan Sencaj, who batted back-to-back in the Warriors’ lineup. Legere boasted a .477 batting average and an on-base percentage of .643 while finding any way necessary to get on base, drawing 13 walk and getting hit by a pitch 19 times. Sencaj had an OPS of 1.024, with nine extra-base hits, 25 RBIs and 26 runs scored while hitting .390
Sean O’Leary and Nolan Gordon are Foxboro’s two selections. O’Leary batted .443 with 10 doubles and a team-high 25 RBIs. He also manned the Warriors’ mound over 40 1/3 innings, going 6-2 with two saves and 53 strikeouts. Gordon was another complementary arm for Foxboro in the spring, eating up 54 innings with a perfect 8-0 record and 51 strikeouts in his freshman season.
Another pair of premier pitchers in the Hockomock League this past season were Mansfield’s Jimmy Gilleran and Aaron Blin. Gilleran posted a 2.31 ERA over 46 2/3 innings, paired with a .324 batting average. Blinn led the league in punchouts with 55 over 47 1/3 innings and had a 0.70 ERA in postseason play.
Norton is represented by seniors Connor Lynch and Evan Lander. Lynch not only struck out 44 over 40 innings with a 2.01 ERA, but also hit three homers and batted .345 in his senior campaign. Lander was just as proficient at the plate with a .347 average and was a perfect 20-for-20 in stolen bases.
The Falcons of Dighton-Rehoboth turned in a 17-7 campaign, anchored by Sun Chronicle senior selections Sam Watts and Hendrix Pray. Watts was one of the most dominant pitchers in the area, going 9-0 with an ERA of 1.36 to be named the South Coast Conference MVP. Pray batted .383 with an on-base percentage of .479 and 27 runs scored.
Seekonk chimes in with two Sun Chronicle All-Stars as well in juniors Jaden Arruda and Kevin Crowe. Arruda, was 7-4 on the mound, striking out 50 across 56 innings as the Warriors’ ace while hitting .397 with 11 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. Crowe batted.361, drove in seven runs, stole 16 bases and led the team in runs scored with 25 as the most versatile player for Seekonk.
Christian Dame is Attleboro High’s selection. The Bombardier hit .353, striking out only six times all season while also posting an on-base percentage of .468.