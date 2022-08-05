NAHS_Foxboro Baseball (copy)
Buy Now

North Attleboro High infielder Tyler Bannon anchored the Rocketeers in the infield, at the plate and on the mound last season.

 MARK STOCKWELL / the Sun Chronicle

The area’s best on the high school baseball diamond this past season featured plenty of star-studded two-way players, dominating pitchers and powerful sluggers at the plate.

Among the best of the best who led the way are 20 standouts of the sandlot who deservedly make up The Sun Chronicle 2022 Baseball All-Star Team.