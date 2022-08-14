Area standouts were plentiful on the high school boys lacrosse field this past season with three teams finishing in the top 10 of the MIAA’s season power rankings.
Among the area’s top performers were 15 players who showed out — from the season opener to the final minute of play — and make up The Sun Chronicle 2022 Boys Lacrosse All-Star Team.
Topping the Sun Chronicle squad are three representatives each from the area’s top three squads: North Attleboro High, Foxboro High and King Philip Regional High.
North Attleboro’s Sun Chronicle All-Star trio has two high-caliber scorers in Matt Antonetti and Connor Ruppert, along with efficient faceoff specialist Jared Vacher. Antonetti closed out his high school career with 64 goals and 50 assists, and was the Rocketeers’ all-time leader in points with 114. He was paired with hard-nosed net rusher Ruppert, who had 70 goals and 27 assists for the Hockomock League Davenport champs. Starting it all was Vacher, who had a .718 win percentage in the faceoff dot.
Foxboro was led by Sun Chronicle All-Star Conor Noone, Lincoln Moore and Dylan Kerrigan. Despite missing time due to injury, Noone,scored 31 goals and had 34 assists his junior season. With Noone usually shadowed by opponents’ best defenders, he would defer offensive chances to Moore, who capitalized with 50 goals while assisting on 17. The tandem worked in sync with Kerrigan on the defensive end, who led the team in ground balls (94) and caused 53 turnovers.
King Philip puts three players on the Sun Chronicle All-Star Team with netminder James Boldy, scorer Sean Crowther and faceoff man Thomas Brewster. Boldy was one of the best in net in the Hockmock League, earning all-star recognition for his league-leading .670 save percentage, 6.8 goals against average and 225 saves. Crowther was a menace to opposing goalies on the other end of the field, scoring 44 goals and assisting on 42 on the left side of the field as a play-making league all-star. Setting the tone for the Warriors was one of the area’s best faceoff specialists in Brewster.
Bishop Feehan has a pair of Sun Chronicle All-Stars with dynamic scorers Craig Scharland and Brady Vitelli. Scharland was the Catholic Central League MVP to cap his senior season and the primary focus for all teams who were game-planning for the Shamrocks. His 48 goals were matched by Vitelli, with Scharland adding 18 assists. Vitelli, a junior, was a reliable accomplice who utilized a high IQ and speed to go with eight assists. The two were also CCL all-stars.
Dighton-Rehoboth also has two Sun Chronicle All-Star selections in Bryce Downs, the South Coast Conference Player of The Year, and Thomas Dyson. Downs was the Falcons’ all-time points leader and goal-scoring record holder as closed out his senior season with 109 points, making him the first 100-point scorer in school history. Dyson finished the season with 93 points on 43 goals and 50 assists.
Rounding out the selections are Seekonk’s leading sophomore defenseman Owen Tracy, who horded turnovers and led the Warriors in 65 ground balls, along with Freddie Wheaton of Attleboro, a do-it-all, high-IQ physical presence defender, who collected 22 points (19 goals, three assists) while leading the Bombardiers in forced turnovers and ground balls.
