Mansfield High senior Jake Wall capped his stellar track career for the Hornets as the Hockomock League MVP. Wall set outdoor school records in the long jump and 100 meters, as well as Mansfield indoor records in the 55 meters, 55 hurdles and long jump.

 TYLER HETU / THE SUN CHRONICLE

It was an incredibly successful season for a number of the high school boys outdoor track programs in the area this spring.

Setting the pace were the Hornets of Mansfield High and Rocketeers of North Attleboro High, with both highlighting The Sun Chronicle 2022 Boys Outdoor Track All-Star Team, boasting a combined 23 selections.