It was an incredibly successful season for a number of the high school boys outdoor track programs in the area this spring.
Setting the pace were the Hornets of Mansfield High and Rocketeers of North Attleboro High, with both highlighting The Sun Chronicle 2022 Boys Outdoor Track All-Star Team, boasting a combined 23 selections.
The Hornets, following a perfect dual-meet season, edged the Rocketeers to claim the boys team title at the Hockomock League Championships this spring prior to taking sixth at the MIAA Division 3 Championships. League MVP Jake Wall, who has committed to University of Michigan, led the way for the Hornets, but it was the team’s depth which really stood out. Fellow Sun Chronicle All-Star Chris Leonard did the distance work while Dylan Buchanan, Evan Rawlings and sophomore Chamberlain Guthrie Jr. were equally impressive.
Not to be overshadowed, though, were the Rocketeers. North Attleboro took third at the MIAA Division 3 Championships after finishing second at the league meet. An unbeaten dual-meet season earned the Rocketeers Hockomock League-Davenport Division honors. North Attleboro relied on its strength in the throwing events with league champions Brodie Clemente and Mark Etienvre being complemented by Joseph Beckett. Sun Chronicle All-Star teammates Nathan Shultz and Andrew Nobrega were just as impactful in their field events.
It was a banner year for the Bombardiers of Attleboro High, too, as they claimed share of the Kelley-Rex Division crown before finishing sixth at the league championships and 18th at the MIAA Division 1 meet. Attleboro is represented by seniors Ethan Sylvia, Ethan Gattoni and Kaiden Murray as well as standout sophomore Adrian Rivera.
King Philip Regional High had three selections on the roster of 23. The Warriors of Wrentham were led by Hockomock League 800 meters champion Noah Hurd, multi-event place finisher Luca Giardini and high- jumper Dylan Woods.
The Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks boast three representatives with distance runner Patrick Healey, do-it-all contributor Jon Mignacca and the team’s hurdles specialist in Lucas Ribeiro.
Seekonk High sophomore Maddox Bo, a South Coast Conference champion, round out the list of Sun Chronicle selections.