Foxboro High senior attacker Paige Curran tallied 79 goals and 36 assists this past season for the Warriors to finish second among points scorers in the Hockomock League.

 TYLER HETU / THE SUN CHRONICLE

They say that strong defense wins games, but without a strong offense, it would be impossible for teams to get ahead and stay ahead.

It’s no surprise then that a healthy mix of defensive-minded girls, along with strong scorers, make up The Sun Chronicle 2022 Girls Lacrosse All-Star Team. Although no area squads reached their MIAA sectional quarterfinals this past season, elite talent from the area broke records and hit program milestones, with the cream of the crop receiving all-star honors from seven area schools.