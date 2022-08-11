They say that strong defense wins games, but without a strong offense, it would be impossible for teams to get ahead and stay ahead.
It’s no surprise then that a healthy mix of defensive-minded girls, along with strong scorers, make up The Sun Chronicle 2022 Girls Lacrosse All-Star Team. Although no area squads reached their MIAA sectional quarterfinals this past season, elite talent from the area broke records and hit program milestones, with the cream of the crop receiving all-star honors from seven area schools.
A well-balanced Bishop Feehan High team boasts four Sun Chronicle All-Stars in Catholic Central League MVP Betsy Norko, Sydney Smith, Sam Buonaccorsi and Charlotte Wymes. Norko’s season was impressive as she finished with a team-high 73 goals and 23 assists in addition to 38 draw controls and 52 ground balls as the Shamrocks’ leading force on offense. Along with her on the attacking front was Smith, who led the league in assists with 38 while netting 32 goals. Buonaccorsi and Wymes helped provide Division 1 caliber defense for Feehan. Both earned CCL All-Star recognition, with Buonaccorsi capping her season with 40 draw controls, 43 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers. Wymes added 15 draw controls, 52 ground balls, 20 caused turnovers and 10 goals.
Dighton-Rehoboth and King Philp follow in area honors, with each owning three Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
The Falcons are represented by Karina Bosco, Lily Nees and Cassie Lunghi. Bosco was the leading scorer for D-R, netting 61 goals in 16 games in her freshman season. Nees was also a force on the attacking front, scoring 40 points with a faceoff percentage of .769. Lunghi was the Falcons’ Team MVP with 23 goals while helping generate offense in transition and had a faceoff win percentage of .588.
King Philip , another well-balanced team, has Sun Chronicle All-Stars Julia Marsden, Lily Brown and Morgan Cunningham. Marsden was a 61-point player with 52 goals to put her in the top-10 for scoring in the Hockomock League. She is accompanied by Brown, who had 30 goals and 26 assists. Cunningham added to the depth and reliability of the Warriors, scoring 23 goals with 29 assists in a breakout senior season.
Two close friends on the Foxboro attacking front join The Sun Chronicle roster in Paige Curran and Mya Waryas. The junior tandem were one of the most dangerous groups in the Hockomock League, where they were All-Stars. Curran finished the season with 79 goals and 36 assists while Waryas scored 51 goals and assisted on 32. Curran joined the 100-goal club and Waryas joined the 100-point club in the match with a tight-knit friendship helping elevate the girls to another level for the Warriors.
North Attleboro’s Taylor McMath and Summer Doherty are also Sun Chronicle All-Stars. McMath finished with 44 points, including 33 goals, to earn Hockomock All-Star honors. She is joined by the Rocketeers’ No. 1 defender Doherty, who led the team in turnovers forced and ground balls while scoring four goals.
Norton also has two All-Stars in Emma Cochrane and Belle D’Arpino. Cochrane broke the 100-goal career mark as a sophomore. She netted 82 goals with 23 assists as the main source of scoring production for the Lancers. Another big part for the Norton offense was D’Arpino, who netted 27 goals while being the main girl in the draws. Her 64% win rate on draws led the team, helping start the offense while she was also able to play a strong offensive and defensive midfield.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle All-Stars is Mansfield’s Ava Adams. After scoring 33 goals as a sophomore, she Adams the team in goals with 52 this season to go with five assists. Just a junior, Adams will return next year eying the 100-goal club with a St. Michael’s College commitment on the horizon.