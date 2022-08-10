A number of area high school outdoor track teams overcame their respective hurdles before crossing the finish line this spring, but none were as successful in doing so as the MIAA Division 3 champion Mansfield High girls team.
The Hornets’ highlights included a second-place finish at the Hockomock League Championships. Meanwhile, North Attleboro High’s girls took a top-10 finish at the Division 3 competition and finished second in the Davenport Division.
The Hornets and Rocketeers set the pace as well for The Sun Chronicle 2022 Girls Outdoor Track All-Star Team with five honorees from each school.
Mansfield (5-0, 5-0 Hockomock) was led throughout the season by two-time MIAA Division 3 champion Caitlin Dumouchel, long jump school record-holder Anna Buckley and divisional champion Anna Darlington. All three are multi-time Sun Chronicle All-Stars to go with first-time all-stars Abigail Scott, a sophomore, and Chloe Guthrie, a freshman.
North Attleboro (5-1-1, 4-1 Hockomock) Sun Chronicle All-Stars include state pentathlon place-finisher Sydney O’Connor, two-event divisional placer-finisher Marissa Daley, senior captains Megan Burns and Abby Camelio, as well as dual-meet standout, Sienna Newth.
Three area programs — Bishop Feehan, King Philip, Norton check in with three Sun Chronicle All-Stars each.
Bishop Feehan’s Brooke Serak (shot put) and Anna Boyd (two-mile) each claimed MIAA Division 2 titles while teammate Maeve Parrish put on a clinic all season in the 800 meters.
King Philip’s Female Senior Athlete of the Year, Sydney O’Shea, placed in six different events at the MIAA Meet of Champions. She is joined by Warrior sophomores and first-time Sun Chronicle All-Stars Katharine O’Neil and Heidi Lawrence.
The Lancers of Norton High proved to be one of the best teams in Division 5, in large part because of the contributions from their trio of Sun Chronicle All-Stars: two-event champion Ali Murphy, divisional champion Jillian Strynar and Tri-Valley League winner Zoe Santos. All three Norton products went on to compete at New Balance Nationals.
Attleboro High is represented by javelin school record holder Elayna Marinelli and up-and-coming distance runner Emilia Smith.
Seekonk High South Coast Conference multi-event champion Jillian Audette and MIAA Division 5 place-finisher Lauren Morales round out the list of Sun Chronicle selections.