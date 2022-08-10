2022-08-05-tsc-spt-Megan-Burns

North Attleboro High’s Megan Burns placed second at the MIAA Division 2 Championships this spring and was a senior captain for the Rocketeers.

 Ryan Lanigan/Hockomocksports.com

A number of area high school outdoor track teams overcame their respective hurdles before crossing the finish line this spring, but none were as successful in doing so as the MIAA Division 3 champion Mansfield High girls team.

The Hornets’ highlights included a second-place finish at the Hockomock League Championships. Meanwhile, North Attleboro High’s girls took a top-10 finish at the Division 3 competition and finished second in the Davenport Division.