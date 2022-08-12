KP_Attleboro Softball
King Philip Regional High sophomore pitcher Jordan Bennett struck out 109 batters in 105 innings of duty with a 1.39 ERA this past season.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

The Sun Chronicle area saw a number of star-studded high school athletes worthy of all-star status from this spring season, but no venue was more loaded than the softball diamond.

With 10 schools cracking the top-15 in power rankings across four divisions, three of which were in the top three for their respective divisions, all made postseason runs that came up short of state final berths. Despite that, 19 area diamond standouts emerged to make The Sun Chronicle 2022 All-Star Softball Team.