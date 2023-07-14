For the first time in program history, the Seekonk High baseball team ended its season with a win.
Coach Joe Demelo’s Warriors’ run through the MIAA Division 4 state tournament saw Seekonk bring home the hardware for the first time after coming up just short a year ago, finishing at 21-4 and having six Warriors headline The Sun Chronicle 2023 Baseball All-Star Team.
Seekonk’s Tyler Kropis, Jaden Arruda, Jack Lasalle, Declan Lush and Kevin Crowe all earn Sun Chronicle honors. Kropis was the South Coast Conference’s Most Valuable Player as he batted .416, had an on-base percentage of .500 and drove in 17 runs. Arruda was a two-way workhorse for Seekonk as he batted .343 with 15 runs scored while posting a 0.43 ERA to go with 40 strikeouts. Lasalle headlined the Warriors’ rotation with a 1.97 ERA, going 4-1 with 28 strikeouts. Lush battled a nagging wrist injury, but compiled an on-base percentage of .452 with 15 stolen bases and was stellar on the mound. Crowe, a utility player for Seekonk, hit .281 with 16 RBIs, 22 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.
Another MIAA baseball state finalist from the Sun Chronicle area was King Philip, which battled down to its final out in its Division 2 state title loss, but still finished at 17-8. The Warriors have four sun Chronicle All-Stars in Brendan Sencaj, Rudy Gately, Tommy Martorano and Matt Kelley. Sencaj, King Philip’s third baseman, hit .329 with 17 RBIs as one of the more feared batters in King Philip’s lineup. Kelley hit .345 with seven extra-base hits, 17 RBIs and scored 26 runs. Another consistent bat was Martorano, who hit .324 with 12 RBIs to go with a 0.00 ERA in five innings as a hard-throwing closer. Gately, the Warriors’ mound ace, posted a 1.63 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 50-plus innings.
The Warriors of Foxboro turned in a memorable 15-win season, sharing the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division crown with Mansfield and boasting four Sun Chronicle All-Stars in Ryan O’Leary, Sean O’Leary, Ryan LeClair and Ben Angelini. Ryan O’Leary rang up 30 hits for a .380 average with 18 RBIs and 10 runs scored while posting a minuscule 0.46 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 25. Sean O’Leary was used similarly, batting .333 with an OPS of .933 as well as pitching 13 innings and striking out 17 with an ERA of 1.07. LeClair led the Warriors in runs scored with 21 and had 12 RBIs while batting .407. Joining LeClair at the top of the lineup was Angelini, who hit .321 with 19 runs scored and 19 RBIs.
Mansfield, which finished 15-9 overall, earns three Sun Chronicle All-Star nods in Matt DeShiro, Jake Maydak and Connor Curtis. DeShiro hit .333 with three homers, 22 RBIs and 20 runs scored to go with a 1.35 ERA in 10 1/3 innings, going 3-1 with two saves. Maydak was another two-way stalwart, hitting .381 with 14 extra-base hits and an OPS of 1.008 while going 5-2 on the mound with 49 strikeouts an a 3.61 ERA. Curtis, another strong pitcher who served as an ace for the Hornets, threw over 50 innings with a 1.96 ERA and held opponents to an average of .175, striking out 57.
Attleboro boasts three Sun Chronicle All-Stars, including the battery of junior pitcher Jonny Pagano and senior catcher Aiden Hochwarter. Pagano, the Bombardiers’ budding ace, finished with a 2.07 ERA and fanned 43 batters over 47 innings while Hochwarter, batted .292 with seven RBIs in the middle of the order. Another leading presence for the Bombardiers was senior shortstop Cooper Johnson, who warmed up at the plate along with the temperatures, finishing at 316 by season’s end with 15 RBIs and 13 runs scored.
Bishop Feehan also checks in with a trio of Sun Chronicle All-Stars in Ian Moser, Shane Evans and George Sukatos. Moser, the Catholic Central League MVP, drove in 31 runs and scored 68 runs while batting .459 as the primary catcher for Feehan. Evans hit .357, driving in 17 runs on 25 hits at third base while Sukatos posted a 2.56 ERA and a WHIP of 1.52.
The Rocketeers of North Attleboro have two spots on The Sun Chronicle roster with Dillon Harding and Jordan Paradis. Harding hit .303 and pitched 53 innings, striking out 25 with an ERA just south of 2.00. Paradis posted a 3.44 ERA over 44 innings, striking out 57.
Dighton-Rehoboth’s two Sun Chronicle All-Stars are Lucas Letourneau and Ben Miller. Letourneau batted .333 with 20 RBIS and an on-base percentage of .426 as a key contributor to the Falcons’ second half of the season. Miller was equally as valuable, hitting .329 with 15 RBIs and on the mound, striking out 35 over 31 innings.
Kevin Marinilli is Norton’s Sun Chronicle selection as a quality leader who was also a .368 leadoff hitter and drove in 18 runs.