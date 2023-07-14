Seekonk baseball state final Kevin Crowe celebrate

Seekonk High’s Kevin Crowe celebrates his RBI single during the Warriors’ MIAA Division 4 state final win over Abington High on June 18 at Polar Park in Worcester.

 Rob Tierney / For The Sun Chronicle

For the first time in program history, the Seekonk High baseball team ended its season with a win.

Coach Joe Demelo’s Warriors’ run through the MIAA Division 4 state tournament saw Seekonk bring home the hardware for the first time after coming up just short a year ago, finishing at 21-4 and having six Warriors headline The Sun Chronicle 2023 Baseball All-Star Team.