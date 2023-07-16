The Sun Chronicle area was filled with talent in high school boys lacrosse this spring, with four teams highlighting The Sun Chronicle 2023 Boys Lacrosse All-Star Team.
The squads from Bishop Feehan, Foxboro, King Philip and Mansfield all share the wealth with four Sun Chronicle All-Stars apiece.
Bishop Feehan is represented by Brady Vitelli, Theo Stamatel, Henry Stamatel and Nick Yanchuk. Vitelli scored 41 goals to reach 100 goals for his career. Joining him on offense is another quick, strong attackman in Theo Stamatel, who also netted 41 goals with 47 assists, and on defense, Henry Stamatel, who collected 75 ground balls with 13 forced turnovers. Yanchuk, a high-motor midfielder who scored 31 goals, rounds out the Shamrocks.
Foxboro’s four Sun Chronicle All-Stars are Connor Noone, Tony Sulham, Adam Addeche and Finn Stapleton. Noone, the son of coach Matt Noone, netted team highs in both goals (52) and assists (19) for the Warriors. Sulham tallied 30 goals with 10 assists to supplement Foxboro’s attack. On defense, Stapleton forced 77 turnovers and had 107 ground balls in front of Addeche, who stopped 194 shots in goal and had a 62% save percentage.
The Warriors of King Philip have four Sun Chronicle All-Stars as well in James Boldy, Donovan DeVellis, Noah Minkwitz and Hayden Schmitz. Boldy, a big goalie for the Warriors, stopped 237 shots for a 65% save percentage while on the other end of the field, DeVellis put up 103 points on 58 goals and 45 assists. His junior classmate, Minkwitz, added 40 goals to make the KP offense multi-dimensional, and Schmitz, a roving midfielder and attacker, was close behind with 36 goals and 31 assists.
Mansfield was the Hockomock League Davenport Division champs, riding the success of Sun Chronicle All-Stars Drew Sacco, Tommy Smith, Nico Smith and Ryan DeGirolmao. Sacco scored 47 goals and had 30 assists as he was named the first USA Academic All-American for the Hornets since 2007. Tommy Smith was right there with Sacco on offense, scoring 45 goals with 26 assists for the Hornets, who led their division in scoring with 249 goals — second-most in the Hockomock. Nico Smith, a strong faceoff midfielder who won over three quarters of his attempts, put up 28 goals with 17 assists in his freshman campaign. In net for Mansfield was DeGirolamo, who posted a 72% save percentage while facing 344 shots.
From Attleboro, both Carter Shelton and Harry Wheaton are Sun Chronicle All-Star. Shelton put up 69 points, scoring 40 goals with 29 assists, as one of two senior attackmen that kept the Bombardiers in games. On the defensive end, goalie Harry Wheaton was integral for the Bombardiers, stopping the second most shots in the Hockomock League at 256.
Likewise, North Attleboro boasts a pair of all-stars on The Sun Chronicle roster in Connor Rajotte and Luke Ward. Rajotte was the anchor of the Rocketeers’ defensive line, being voted team MVP and defensive MVP honors for North as a junior. Ward, a senior midfielder, was the go-to scorer for North with 51 goals and 17 assists, owning one of the quickest releases in the league.
Tri-County rounds out The Sun Chronicle All-Stars as the Cougars’ Tyler Leonardi finished the season with an area-high 65 goals and 108 total points for his second straight season with over 100 points.