It was a renaissance of sorts for the Attleboro High boys outdoor track and field team this spring.
The Bombardiers fielded one of their most talented teams in recent memory to fittingly top The Sun Chronicle 2023 Boys Outdoor Track All-Star Team with five selections.
So, how did the Bombardiers do it, pushing for a share of the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division crown and a bevy of stellar individual performances? Internal recruiting, development and progression were the keys.
“We lost some pretty good guys from last year,” said Attleboro High coach Mike Whitefield, who back-filled those losses with a push for more talented athletes, ballooning the Bombardier squad up to a robust 134 student-athletes. “I just tried to get some kids to fill in all the blanks.”
That talent spanned all graduating classes for the Bombardiers. Senior Zyeem Charles led the way as a champion at every juncture, including the MIAA Meet of Champions, in the triple jump as he leads off The Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Fellow senior Jordan Rivera-Silva (200, long jump) and juniors Maxwell Crawford (hurdles, high jump) and Adrian Rivera (triple jump, long jump) contributed in many events, earning passage to the state meet along the way. Sophomore Aaron Martin (400), another all-star, heads up a talented batch of underclassmen hoping to sustain the Bombardiers’ success in the future.
The Mansfield Hornets earn three selections among The Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Seniors Nate Kablik (100, 200) and Evan Rawlings (hurdles) set a strong foundation in the sprinting events, while junior Talon Johnson continued to emerge as one of the area’s top distance runners.
The Bishop Feehan Shamrocks were again loaded with talent, earning three Sun Chronicle All-Star nods. Senior Jon Mignacca, the state champion in the high jump, and juniors Sean Callaghan (400, triple jump) and Lucas Ribeiro (hurdles) helped push the Shamrocks to an unbeaten dual meet record. And don’t expect them to slow down anytime soon.
“The future is bright for us to keep on going,” Bishop Feehan coach Bob L’Homme said.
Just down the road from Feehan, the Rocketeers of North Attleboro boast a trio of Sun Chronicle All-Star selections as well. Senior Mark Etienvre was a division champion in the discus as one of the area’s elite athletes, and juniors Carson Crump (high jump, triple jump) and Connor Peterson (mile, two-mile) ensure a talented core returns next season.
How about the myriad of local Warriors? Foxboro High earned two nods for throwers, junior Harrison Keen, a division-champion in the javelin, and senior shot putter Joe Flanagan. The King Philip Warriors also have a pair of senior Sun Chronicle All-Stars in distance runner Nathan Sylven and the versatile Kevin Smith (pentathlon). Another Warrior, sophomore hurdler Edward Hindle from Seekonk, is one of two underclassmen on The Sun Chronicle All-Star squad.
For the Tri-Valley League Small Division champion Norton Lancers, it all clicked this season for senior Camden Lerner, a conference champion and standout in the 400 meters as a Sun Chronicle All-Star.