When it comes to the kings of the boys tennis court this past season, the Bishop Feehan High squad was among the area’s crown jewels.
Coming off an 11-win season, the Shamrocks lead The Sun Chronicle 2023 Boys Tennis Team with five representatives among its top three singles players and its top doubles tandem.
Bishop Feehan’s Ishaan Siwach, Aakash Deshpande, Max Comey, Christian Stachera and James Mallon all receive Sun Chronicle recognition. Siwach went 8-6 against some of the toughest singles players in the Catholic Central League at No. 1 singles as as a good all-court player. At second singles, Deshpande finished the year 10-4 as a dramatically improved player from a year prior, and at third singles, Comey went 13-1. In first doubles, Stachera and Mallon fed off one another for a 9-2 record, using their strong chemistry as closers for the Shamrocks in matches.
Right behind Bishop Feehan is Attleboro with four Sun Chronicle All-Stars in Luke Hinton, Brady Rosen, Kyle Neuendorf and Tyler Rocchio. Hinton, paired with Rosen all season at first doubles for the 12-5 Bombardiers as the Hinton-Rosen doubles duo went 14-2 with Hinton playing the net and Rosen playing the baseline at their best. Neuendorf went 10-6 as Attleboro’s top singles player, grinding out matches deep into sets. Rocchio went 13-2 at second singles, missing only one match as he kept opponents off-balance with his ability to move the ball around the court.
The Mansfield boys went 15-5, reaching the MIAA Division 2 state tourney’s Round of 16 on the strength of their three Sun Chronicle All-Stars Neema Khosravani, Nikhil Nain and Iniyan Karuppusamy. Khosravani went 15-3, including 15-2 in league play, as a sophomore who is a dominant baseline player and still improving. Nain, a junior went 12-7, losing only twice in non-league action. Karuppusamy was Mansfield’s third singles player, going undefeated in league action and 16-1 overall as a strong net player.
Foxboro also reached the Round of 16 in the MIAA Division 3 state tourney and own a pair of Sun Chronicle All-Stars, Raj Jetty and Luca Meyer, the Warriors’ top two singles players. Jetty closed the year as a consistent singles player who went 12-6 while the aggressive Meyer posted a 13-5 mark.
Three other area schools — North Attleboro, King Philip and Norton — each boast a Sun Chronicle All-Sta.
Brody Carter is North Attleboro’s selection as he went 11-7 at No. 1 singles, finding himself in the mix late in matches due to his athleticism.
King Philip’s Sun Chronicle All-Star is Arjun Kollu, a consistent player with good ground strokes and a strong serve who went 13-6 for the Warriors at second and third singles.
Norton’s Sam Tavassoli rounds out the area elite squad. After playing third singles last season, Tavassoli was bumped up to the top singles spot to earn his second team MVP award.