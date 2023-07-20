2023-07-10-tsc-spt-Feehan-Ishaan-Siwach
Bishop Feehan High senior Ishaan Siwach was the No. 1 singles player for the Shamrocks this spring and one of five Bishop Feehan selections on The Sun Chronicle 2023 Boys Tennis All-Star Team.

 Bishop Feehan High photo

When it comes to the kings of the boys tennis court this past season, the Bishop Feehan High squad was among the area’s crown jewels.

Coming off an 11-win season, the Shamrocks lead The Sun Chronicle 2023 Boys Tennis Team with five representatives among its top three singles players and its top doubles tandem.