Bishop Feehan High’s Sam Buonaccorsi, left, paced the Shamrocks and their five Sun Chronicle All-Stars with 45 goals and 37 assists this spring.

 TYLER HETU / THE SUN CHRONICLE

While it may not have been a banner season overall in area high school girls lacrosse this spring, there were still many impactful individual performances to be found.

Leading the way were the Bishop Feehan High and Attleboro High squads which posted solid 12-6 regular seasons and boast five selections apiece on The Sun Chronicle 2023 Girls Lacrosse All-Star Team.