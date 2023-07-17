While it may not have been a banner season overall in area high school girls lacrosse this spring, there were still many impactful individual performances to be found.
Leading the way were the Bishop Feehan High and Attleboro High squads which posted solid 12-6 regular seasons and boast five selections apiece on The Sun Chronicle 2023 Girls Lacrosse All-Star Team.
The Shamrocks were deep and veteran-laden with four of their five Sun Chronicle All-Stars being seniors. Sammie Buonaccorsi led Bishop Feehan with 45 goals and 37 assists while Sydney Smith was second on the team in points with 31 goals and 30 assists. On defense, Charlotte Wymes’ tenacious play led her to becoming the first-ever defender to take MVP honors in the CCL. Keira Cronin was Feehan’s stellar goalkeeper who finished her career with over 300 saves, and rounding out the Shamrocks’ quintet is junior Kiki Fauria, who Shamrocks coach Mike Vitelli called “the best athlete on any field when she steps on to it.”
Attleboro had a more youthful flavor to its roster this past season, as all five of its Sun Chronicle All-Stars are underclassmen. Sophomore Isabella Cavallini led the Bombardiers with 57 goals while freshman sensation Amelia Collins tallied an eye-popping 50 goals in her first varsity season. Sophomore goaltender Peyton McAuliffe posted a .537 save percentage that was the best in the Hockomock League. Junior Molly Moore scored 39 goals and dished out a team-high 30 assists, and junior midfielder Addy Papagolos collected 28 goals, six assists, and 71 draw controls.
Foxboro was the lone area program that made a deep tournament run, reaching the MIAA Division 3 semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Newburyport. The Warriors check in with four Sun Chronicle selections who were also Hockomock League All-Stars. Junior Val Beigel was the league’s 10th-leading scorer with 55 goals and 16 assists during the regular season. Senior Paige Curran is a three-time Sun Chronicle All-Star who scored a league-high 76 regular-season goals and assisted on 36 more to lead the Hockomock League in points. Senior Mya Waryas tallied 41 goals and an equally impressive 40 assists while classmate Jenny Gallagher was the Warriors’ Defensive Player of the Year.
King Philip also boasts four Sun Chronicle All-Stars, including senior goaltender Emily Campbell, who was second in the Hockomock League with a .533 save percentage; sophomore defensive specialist Sierra King, who was adept at creating opponent turnovers; sophomore team MVP Makenzie McDevitt, who scored a team-leading 55 goals during the regular season; and junior Nicole McDonald, whose 53 regular-season goals were second-most for the Warriors.
North Attleboro struggled during the regular season, but was led by solid performances from its four Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Senior captain Ava McKeon, who coach Amanda Welch called “our team’s most valuable player for many reasons,” notched 40 goals and 55 points while fellow senior captain Caroline Folan scored 30 goals and added 11 assists. Sophomore Lily Ramm contributed 31 goals to go with nine assists, and fellow sophomore sensation Ellie Regan collected team highs in goals, assists, and points for the Rocketeers.
Dighton-Rehoboth, Mansfield, and Norton all qualified for the postseason, and each school has three Sun Chronicle representatives.
The Falcons’ Karina Bosco was Dighton-Rehoboth’s top scorer with 76 goals and is already the school’s all-time leading scorer with 168 goals despite only being a sophomore. Meanwhile, senior captain Lily Nees scored 64 goals along with 31 assists, and sophomore Olivia Thibert, who Coach Kate Bock called “D-R’s most consistent player,” collected 23 goals and 14 assists.
Senior captain Ava Adams is a three-time Sun Chronicle All-Star for Mansfield after leading the Hornets with 65 goals in 2023. Teammate Brooke Butler was the Hornets’ second-leading goal scorer with 38 in her senior season, and junior Lola Varricchione put together a solid 30-goal/10-assist season for the Hornets.
Norton was led by its three underclassmen Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Junior Emma Cochrane, a two-time Sun Chronicle selection, tallied a team-leading 86 goals and 36 assists this season. Sophomore Ellie Lyons racked up an impressive 43 goals and 21 assists for the Lancers while fellow sophomore Ella McPartland chipped in 23 goals and a team-leading 53 assists.
The Warriors of Seekonk may have struggled during the regular season but received an otherworldly performance from sophomore sensation Kerrin McGovern, whose 87 goals for the team were the most by any Sun Chronicle All-Star this season. On the other end, Seekonk was ably backed this season by senior goaltender Anna Murphy, who was named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year.