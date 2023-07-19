How talented was the Mansfield High girls’ track and field roster this spring? Simply ask around the Hockomock League or the MIAA’s Division 2 member squads, and they’d tell you.
Pretty darn talented.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
How talented was the Mansfield High girls’ track and field roster this spring? Simply ask around the Hockomock League or the MIAA’s Division 2 member squads, and they’d tell you.
Pretty darn talented.
It’s no surprise than that the Hornets lead The Sun Chronicle 2023 Girls Outdoor Track All-Star Team with five selections with a sampling of athletes across a variety of events.
Mansfield’s five Sun Chronicle All-Stars have one primary thing in common — they all have eligibility remaining. That has to be a disquieting realization for other area coaches.
Abigail Scott, one of a trio of junior Hornets on The Sun Chronicle squad, was a division champion in the 200 meters. Fellow juniors Caitlin Garrahy, a thrower in the shot put and javelin, and Elyssa Buchanan, a hurdler and pentathlete, also contributed heavily to Mansfield’s second-place team performance at the division meet. Sophomore Frankie Spagna (triple jump, long jump) and freshman Lauren Signoriello (200, 400 meters) lead a talented batch of underclassmen for The Sun Chronicle Girls Outdoor Track Team where 10 of 20 selections are underclassmen.
Some squads were more senior-heavy this spring than others, benefiting from the leadership and talents of those seasoned athletes. Count Norton High among those squads, excelling again in the Tri-Valley League Small Division ranks. The Lancers had 25 seniors across their boys and girls teams, including Sun Chronicle All-Stars Ali Murphy, a standout sprinter in the 400, 200 and 100 meters; and Shea Podbelski, the former a state runner-up in the 400 meters. Fellow Sun Chronicle picks Junior Jillian Strynar, a division champion in the 100 meters, and sophomore Zoe Santos, a division runner-up in the high jump, figure to push the agenda for the Lancers in the years to come.
Bishop Feehan earns three Sun Chronicle All-Star nods after an unbeaten dual meet season and a Catholic Central League championship. Senior Avery Blanchard (javelin, discus) and sophomores Tea Briggs (400) and Brooke Serak (shot put, discus) put in the work all season long, a lesson that the team hopes will pass down to a talented crop of underclassmen.
“The freshmen and sophomores on the team made a lot of improvements and are continuing to grow in the sport,” Bishop Feehan coach Steve Smith said. “We have a good young group that has a lot of potential.”
The South Coast Conference boasted a supremely talented batch of throwers in the discus and shot put, including three Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Seekonk senior Lauren Morales and sophomore Kearston Nelson performed well at every level, while Dighton-Rehoboth junior Ryann Welzel put forth conference and division championship performances.
A pair of talented underclassmen figure to keep the King Philip Warriors in contention over the next few seasons. Sophomore Danielle Lomuscio nearly secured a division title in the 800 meters, while freshman long jumper and sprinter Alex D’Amadio pushed for a trio of top-six division performances to earn their place among The Sun Chronicle selections.
Likewise, North Attleboro senior Marissa Daley nearly secured a division championship with her work in the triple jump, settling for third place in a star-worthy final spring campaign. Teammate and fellow Sun Chronicle All-Star Kate Galgoczy emerged as one of the area’s best up-and-coming distance runners.
Another Sun Chronicle All-Star, Attleboro sophomore distance runner Emilia Smith, put forth a stellar effort for the Bombardiers to earn her selection.