Bishop Feehan High junior Sophia Comey went 13-1 this season for the MIAA Division 1 state quarterfinalist Shamrocks, who have three members on The Sun Chronicle 2023 Girls Tennis All-Star Team.

 Mike George / For The Sun Chronicle

It was another season of high-flying success on the area high school girls tennis courts, with six area teams reaching the MIAA state tournament.

Bishop Feehan, Foxboro, North Attleboro, King Philip, Norton and Seekonk all qualified for postseason play, with all six squads earning their share of standouts on The Sun Chronicle 2023 Girls Tennis All-Star Team.