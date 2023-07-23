It was another season of high-flying success on the area high school girls tennis courts, with six area teams reaching the MIAA state tournament.
Bishop Feehan, Foxboro, North Attleboro, King Philip, Norton and Seekonk all qualified for postseason play, with all six squads earning their share of standouts on The Sun Chronicle 2023 Girls Tennis All-Star Team.
Bishop Feehan advanced the furthest in the state tourney, reaching the Division 1 quarterfinals after a sparkling 13-2 regular season. The Shamrocks’ success came as a result of their stellar first-through-third singles Sun Chronicle All-Stars — sophomore Megan McCusker, junior Sophia Comey and sophomore Alexis Poluvatzick, who combined to go 42-2 this season. McCusker went undefeated with a perfect 15-0 record in her second season while Comey was not far behind, finishing 13-1 at the No. 2 spot, and Poluvatzick posted a 14-1 mark at third singles.
King Philip also turned in another sold season despite having their streak of five consecutive Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division crowns come to an end as they settled for second place at 12-4 while going 14-7 overall. King Philip also has three selections for the Sun Chronicle 2023 Girls Tennis All-Star Team in Ahunna James, Shea Mellman and Caroline Freese. James and Mellman are both three-time Sun Chronicle All-Stars, with James going 16-4 at No. 1 singles and Mellman 14-2 at second singles. Freese backed them by going 14-6 at third singles to close out her KP career.
Another squad that boasts a trio of Sun Chronicle All-Stars is North Attleboro after the Rocketeers took home this year’s Kelley-Rex crown and reached the Round of 16 in Division 2. Rachel Gould’s squad finished 16-4 (13-3 in the Hockomock) behind No. 1 singles player Lauren Hunt, No. 2 singles Megan Atwood, and No. 3 Grace Noreck. Hunt was once again North top singles player, going 18-1 overall in her junior campaign. Atwood turned in her first season for North after transferring from Bishop Feehan and went 17-3 overall at second singles while Noreck, a senior captain, set the bar high for her teammates by going undefeated at 17-0.
After winning the Davenport Division last year, Foxboro went 12-8 during the regular season this spring and made it to the Round of 16 in the Division 3 state tourney. Sophomore Hailey Kornbluth moved up to the No. 1 singles spot and she is joined on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team by fellow sophomore Analise Jia, who turned in a solid season on the court at first doubles.
Attleboro may have missed out on the postseason, but still joins the area elite with a pair of underclassmen, junior Madison Fuscaldo and sophomore Julia Leonardo. Fuscaldo turned in several big wins at No. 1 singles despite finishing 7-9 while Leonardo was also key at second doubles as she went 10-5 with two other partners.
Mansfield also came up short of the state tourney, but has two Sun Chronicle All-Stars in team captains Svannah Carey and Jillian Hanley, who teamed up at first-team doubles to go 9-5.
Another standout Sun Chronicle All-Star returner is Norton senior Madeleine Sutro, who was the Tri-Valley League MVP and was 18-2 at No. 1 singles to lift the Lancers into the tournament.
Seekonk sophomore Madison Fitzgerald earns her first Sun Chronicle nod after taking over at No. 1 singles for the Warriors and posting a winning record.