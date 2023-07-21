tsc-spt-SB-Norton-Midd-Danubio
Norton High freshman Liana Danubio, playing her second season of varsity for the MIAA Division 3, state finalist Lancers, posted a 15-1 record in the pitching circle and batted .391 with 18 RBIs.

 Tyler Hetu / The Sun Chronicle

Norton High’s run to the MIAA Division 4 softball state final this spring was headlined by a team of stars, but four players in particular shined the brightest.

Anchored by Tri-Valley League MVP Sandy Fairbairn, along with teammates Liana Danubio, Sienna Petrasiewicz and Avery Tinkham, the Lancers rolled to a 21-2 mark this past season before coming up short in their title game, but Norton’s quartet earned additional distinction among the area’s elite with their place on The Sun Chronicle 2023 Softball All-Star Team.