Norton High’s run to the MIAA Division 4 softball state final this spring was headlined by a team of stars, but four players in particular shined the brightest.
Anchored by Tri-Valley League MVP Sandy Fairbairn, along with teammates Liana Danubio, Sienna Petrasiewicz and Avery Tinkham, the Lancers rolled to a 21-2 mark this past season before coming up short in their title game, but Norton’s quartet earned additional distinction among the area’s elite with their place on The Sun Chronicle 2023 Softball All-Star Team.
Fairbairn was the never-ending motor of the Lancers, leading Norton at the plate with a .578 batting average and .594 on-base percentage to go with 46 runs scored and 19 stolen bases. Danubio, a freshman returner, batted .391 with 18 RBIs and 36 runs scored along with posting a 2.29 ERA in the circle with a 15-1 record and 87 strikeouts. Petrasiewicz led Norton in doubles and hit .432 with 34 RBIs, and Tinkham was another freshman returner who chimed in at the plate with a .370 average to go with seven scoreless innings of relief as a pitcher.
King Philip bashed its way to the MIAA Division 1 state semifinals with a roster that was one of the deepest in the state, earning the Warriors six Sun Chronicle All-Stars in Libby Walsh, McCoy Walsh, Maddie Paschke, Charlotte Raymond, Sarah Cullen and Ali Gill. Libby Walsh hit 15 home runs with 40 RBIs and had a .513 batting average. Her sister, McCoy Walsh, turned into the team’s freshman pitching ace with 215 strikeouts over 128 innings, going 16-3 with an ERA of 1.25. Paschke was a backstop wall at catcher, batting .412 with 29 RBIs while Raymond hit .405 with 23 RBIs. Cullen, batting leadoff, scored 35 runs, had 23 RBIs and hit .381 while stealing 23 bases. Gill slugged eight homers as a freshman to go with a .330 average, driving in 29 runs.
Dighton-Rehoboth also marched through the postseason to reach the Division 4 quarterfinals, led by the Falcons’ five Sun Chronicle All-Stars Madelyn Kelley, Lucy Latour, Haleigh Kelley, Cam Cloonan and Emma Horrocks. Kelley played with a torn labrum all season, but still batted .410 and drove in 24 runs. Latour hit .527, had eight homers and drove in 34 runs. Kelley crushed the ball, pounding 14 home runs with 12 doubles, 43 RBIs and batted .526. Cloonan made an immediate impact as a freshman with six home runs and 27 RBIs, batting .481, Horrocks marked her first varsity season at catcher by hitting .397 with six homers and 27 RBIs.
Attleboro reached the Round of 16 in the MIAA Division 1 state tourney behind its five Sun Chronicle All-Stars — Lily Routhier, Sarah Maher, Jenna Callahan, Rylie Camacho and Emily Eby. Routhier batted .450 with 30 RBIs while also posting a pitching mark of 7-5. Maher hit .460 with 19 RBIs and was protected behind her by Camacho, who batted .450 with 20 RBIs, and Eby, who hit .430 with 23 RBIs. Callahan, a breakout freshman, hit .450 with 14 RBIs, while also going 5-3 in the circle.
Maddie Coupal, Mylee Ramer and Sarah Dupree earn Sun Chronicle All-Star honors for Bishop Feehan High, which made it to the MIAA Division 1 quarterfinals. Coupal, who took over shortstop after her sister’s graduation last year, hit .342 with four homers and 18 RBIs. Dupre batted .315 with 17 runs scored out of the leadoff spot. Ramer, coming off an injury, struck out 119 batters with a 2.16 ERA and issued only 15 walks.
Foxboro, which claimed the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division, checks in with three members on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team with Meghan Kelley, Emma Callahan and Ava Hill. Kelley, a .386 hitter, drove in 19 runs while also stealing 18 bases — both team highs as the Warriors’ Offensive Player of The Year. She is joined by team MVP Callahan, who played through a wrist injury and led in both runs scored (23) and hits (28) with 15 stolen bases. Hill hit .354, drove in 15 runs and scored 13 runs.
North Attleboro’s Kelly Colleran earned her second Hockomock League MVP nod, was named the Gatorade Player of The Year for Massachusetts and is the Rocketeers’ Sun Chronicle honoree. A dominant pitcher and hitter, Colleran ended her senior season with a .538 average, 13 home runs, 27 RBIs and 36 runs scored. In the circle, Colleran was 17-4 with a 0.33 ERA and 354 strikeouts, firing 10 shutouts, two perfect games and three no-hitters.
Mansfield and Seekonk have one Sun Chronicle All-Star apiece. Molly Kucharski was the Hornets’ leader in RBIs with 12, she batted .348 and was a strong defensive presence. Seekonk’s Sarah Rickard hit .414 for the Warriors with a slugging percentage of .923 as a freshman and led the team in runs scored with 33.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle All-Stars are three members of the 18-win Tri-County Cougars in Faith Boutin, Amy Freitas and Ava Cossette. Boutin, the MVP of the Mayflower Athletic Conference, batted .518 with 16 extra-base hits and had 35 stolen bases and 32 RBIs. She also went 11-2 in the pitching circle with an ERA of 2.18 and 87 punchouts. Freitas hit to all fields with three extra-base hits, 22 RBIs, 27 runs scored and a .410 batting average, stealing 23 bases. Cossette was another dependable piece at the top of the order with a .500 batting average and .587 on-base percentage to go with 40 stolen bases.