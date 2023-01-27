2023-01-28-tsc-nhs-xc1

The area’s top high school boys distance runners from this past fall made their marks to earn recognition on The Sun Chronicle 2022 Boys Cross Country All-Star Team.

 Submitted photo

There is perhaps no greater characteristic in a cross country team than its depth. A deep roster, deep commitment to improvement and deep leadership among the student-athletes are qualities that translate to wins and personal bests across the team.

Bishop Feehan High boys cross country coach Bob L’Homme knows this well, as depth is a characteristic his teams have cultivated over the years. That is exemplified best by the Shamrocks’ three selections to The Sun Chronicle 2022 Boys Cross Country All-Star Team, which leads all schools.