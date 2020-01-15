Mike Griffin’s dominant cross country season for King Philip Regional High culminated in a state championship as the top runner at the boys All-State Meet, with Warrior teammate Mike Norberg taking fifth and the Seekonk High trio of Andrew Cabral, Zak Leverdiere and Henry Jordan leading the Warriors to a second-place Division 5 East finish to highlight the selections of The Sun Chronicle 2019 Boys’ Cross Country All-Star Team.
Griffin was a Massachusetts All-State champion by seven seconds, along with a Division 2 East champion and Hockomock League champion, while fellow King Philip senior Norberg finished fourth in each of the Hockomock League meets and the Division 2 East championships.
Seekonk had major team success thanks to their three Sun Chronicle All-Stars in Cabral, Leverdiere and Jordan. They were South Coast Conference champions in addition to a second place team finish in the Division 5 meet.
Individually, Cabral was the South Coast Conference boys champion and a top-5 finisher in the All-State meet, while Laverdiere and Jordan cracked the top-50, a major reason why the Warriors placed seventh overall as a team in the State Meet.
Bishop Feehan High is also represented by three athletes in junior Lincoln Schneider, sophomore Patrick Healey and the lone freshman on the list in Casey Gorhan. Healey, the most decorated of the group, was a first-place finisher in nearly every meet for the Shamrocks.
Ryan Proulx of Foxboro High and Paul Wisnaskas of Norton High are the lone representatives of their schools, while Owen and Mike Mullahy of Mansfield represent the Hornets’ cross country team.
Wisnaskas was the No. 1 runner for the Lancers in almost every meet and was recognized as the team MVP and voted by league coaches as a Tri-Valley League All-Star.
The Mullahy brothers both return to The Sun Chronicle All-Star team to represent Mansfield High in their senior seasons. The pair collected many top placements throughout the season, with both in the top-10 of the Hockomock League meet, where the Hornets claimed fourth place.
