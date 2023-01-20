AHS_Milford Boys Soccer
Buy Now

Attleboro High senior midfielder and team captain Lucas Marques, right, is among four Bombardiers selected to The Sun Chronicle 2022 Boys Soccer All-Star Team.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

The 2022 high school boys soccer season saw a wide range of technically gifted players on both ends of the pitch throughout the area, but none moreso than for the Bombardiers of Attleboro High.

The Bombardiers went 9-8-3 this past season and boast an area-high four players among the 16 selected to The Sun Chronicle 2022 Boys Soccer All-Star Team, with Attleboro’s Alex Vecchiolo, Lucas Marques, Toby Smith and Tyler Rocchio leading the way.