The 2022 high school boys soccer season saw a wide range of technically gifted players on both ends of the pitch throughout the area, but none moreso than for the Bombardiers of Attleboro High.
The Bombardiers went 9-8-3 this past season and boast an area-high four players among the 16 selected to The Sun Chronicle 2022 Boys Soccer All-Star Team, with Attleboro’s Alex Vecchiolo, Lucas Marques, Toby Smith and Tyler Rocchio leading the way.
Vecchiolo was key in the attacking third of the field, scoring 15 goals and four assists across 20 games for the Bombardiers to earn team MVP honors. The do-it-all type was joined by Marques in setting up and finishing on offense, with Marques finishing the year with seven points as a defensive-minded player. On the back end, Smith was a key centerback in Attleboro’s starting 11, helping clean up things in front of Rocchio in goal.
Right behind the Bombardiers are Mansfield and Bishop Feehan with three Sun Chronicle All-Stars apiece.
The Hornets are represented by Aiden Steele, Grady Sullivan and Derek McGrath. Steele capped his four-year varsity career with a bang, ending with three goals and six assists as a playmaker for the Hornets. The facilitator fed Sullivan often, leading to Sullivan scoring five goals with six assists. On the back end, McGrath locked down the defensive line in his junior season as a veteran defender who was a leader, and is only getting better as a reliable figure in the back four.
Bishop Feehan’s three selections are Jon Mignacca, Zach Caisse and Jimmy Fasy. Mignacca found the back of the goal 20 times for Feehan, adding eight assist as one of the top strikers in the CCL. Joining Mignacca up front was Caisse, and his 17 goals with four assists for the Shamrocks to complete a 1-2 punch on offense. Helping to get the Feehan offense going, Fasy was a veteran, high-motor midfielder that fit into all starting lineups. All three were also Catholic Central Leageu All-Stars.
Next are North Attleboro and King Philip, which check in with two Sun Chronicle All-Stars each.
The Rocketeers have Carson Dameron and Givani Carney. Dameron led North in points with 10, scoring five goals and five assists as a ball-moving and point-scoring senior midfielder. Carney added seven points, four of them being goals.
Joining them are King Philip’s Matt Crago and Will Bowen. Crago made the hard stuff look easy as a strong passer and director in the Warriors’ attack. He finished with seven goals and seven assists, lending his hand in more than half of the goals scored by the Warriors this season. Bowen added four goals and five assists as a pacy winger, acting as both an accomplished finisher and a savvy playmaker.
Camden Lerner is the lone Norton Sun Chronicle All-Star as the lone Tri-Valley League All-Star for the Lancers. Norton’s MVP finished the season with three goals and one assist as a roving midfieler, moving in between attacking and defensive duties when needed.
Rounding out the squad is Dighton-Rehoboth’s Nathaniel Wheeler, a captain in the Falcons midfield, Wheeler notched eight goals in D-R’s attack and was a regular presence in the starting 11 for D-R.