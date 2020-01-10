The MIAA Division 3 South Sectional finalist Norton High Lancers and Division 2 South Sectional semifinalist Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks are both represented with five players apiece on The Sun Chronicle 2019 Boys’ Soccer All-Star Team.
The Lancers, who lost just one of 18 regular-season matches and then scored 16 goals to advance to the Division 3 South title match, are represented on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team by TVL MVP and 17-goal scorer Will O’Brien, 12-goal scorer Edward Abouzeid, 11-goal scorer Andrew Kubinski, defensive specialist and outside back Ben Pescod along with two-year starter in goal Derek Alexander, who posted a 1.12 goals against mark.
Bishop Feehan, which reached the semifinals of the Division 2 South Sectional, is represented on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team by eight-goal scorer Matt Rogers, 11-point producer Colin Stephenson, playmaking midfielder Caleb Williams, goalkeeper Thomas Potenza, who had a glittering 1.0 goals against mark and four-year veteran back Ryan Hart.
The similarly goal-stingy Rocketeers of North Attleboro High have three players on the roster of area elite players, while Mansfield, King Philip, Seekonk and Attleboro each own two player selections. Foxboro High’s super striker Dylan Barreira, the No. 3 scorer in the Hockomock League in each of the past two seasons with 37 goals, rounds out The Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
Coach Geoff Burgess’ Rocketeers were one of the toughest teams in Eastern Mass. to contend with despite their 8-6-4 record entering the Division 2 South Tournament. North Attleboro is represented by Sun Chronicle All-Stars in goaltending guru Kyle Briere, who posted 20 career shutouts and owned a 0.70 goals against mark this season, along with 11-goal scorer James Sales and 12-point producer Matt Mordini.
Joining them are King Philip High’s Brian McCarthy and Matt Clarke from the Warriors, who allowed the third-fewest goals (19) in the Hockomock League this season.
Bombardiers’ MVP and 10-goal scorer Michael Russo, along with senior captain and defensive specialist at center back Josh Smith, represent Attleboro High.
All-Eastern Mass. Coaches Association selection and senior central defender Kevin Moszkowicz, along with goalkeeper Colin Tenreiro, who posted a 1.27 goals against mark, are Seekonk High selections to the area’s soccer elite.
The Mansfield High Hornets boast Sun Chronicle All-Star goalkeeper Anthony Salisbury, who compiled a 1.17 goals against mark and finished his career with 15 shutouts, along with stalwart centerback Evan Eames.
