The Foxboro High field hockey team led all area squads with 13 wins in its 20 matches this past season. Appropriately enough then, the Warriors top The Sun Chronicle 2019 Field Hockey All-Star Team with four honorees.
The Warriors of King Philip Regional and Hornets of Mansfield High, who were also among the top teams in the highly competitive Kelley-Rex Division, have three Sun Chronicle All-Stars apiece on the roster of 16 players.
Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri’s Warriors came up just short of their second consecutive Davenport Division title, reaching the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional semifinals. The Warriors were led this season by four Sun Chronicle All-Stars — senior captain Jamie Notarangelo, junior Ella Waryas, senior Lauren Foster and senior Molly McIlhinney, all of whom helped Foxboro finish atop the Hockomock League in defense with 11 goals allowed in 20 games.
Coach Theresa Nyhan’s Mansfield Hornets were also impressive on the defensive end behind Sun Chronicle selection Grace Doyle, while Abby Varricchione was a crucial piece for the offense (20 points) with first time Sun Chronicle selection Lindsey DeVine played both ends of the field well. The Hornets were fourth in the Hockomock in goals allowed and sixth in goals scored.
The Warriors of King Philip are honored by three selections among this year’s Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Senior captain and Hockomock League All-Star Sam Robison was a guiding force for King Philip while junior Abby Nixon and junior goaltender Makenzie Manning were among the best at their position in the area as well.
The Bombardiers of Attleboro High had the privilege of Hockomock League MVP and Sun Chronicle All-Star Anna Beck this fall. Beck finished with a league-leading 34 points while teammate Campbell Compton was another presence in the middle of the field. Both are deserving of Sun Chronicle recognition as well.
The South Coast Conference members of Dighton-Rehoboth are represented by a pair of Falcons in junior first-year goaltender Emelia Tremblay and two-way standout junior Hallie Kane-Sylvia.
North Attleboro and Bishop Feehan are included among this year’s Sun Chronicle All-Stars. North Attleboro’s Lindsey Robinson, a league all-star, helped the Rocketeers to six wins on the year, while Feehan senior standout Jolie Bellemore capped her fourth varsity season as one of the most notable players in the Eastern Athletic Conference.
