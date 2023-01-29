The Foxboro High field hockey program returned to the winner’s circle in 2022, with the Warriors claiming their first division title since 2018. Foxboro went unbeaten in Hockomock League play to claim the Davenport Division and ultimately a spot in the MIAA Division 3 state tournament quarterfinals.
The team’s accomplishments on the field were a product of the talent that the Warriors featured this past fall as Foxboro (16-2-3, 13-0-3 Hockomock) leads the way on The Sun Chronicle 2022 Field Hockey All-Star Team. The Warriors, who outscored opponents 84-9 during the campaign, tally an area-best five selections on The Sun Chronicle’s 23-player squad.
Among them is Hockomock League MVP and league-leading point producer Mary Collins, who is joined by fellow Hockomock League All-Stars Mya Waryas, Val Beigel, Katherine Ferguson and Mia DiNunzio. Collins, Waryas and Beigel are multi-time Sun Chronicle selections.
Right behind the Warriors are the Catholic Central League champion Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks and King Philip Regional High Warriors, who are represented by four all-stars each on The Sun Chronicle’s dream team.
The Div. 1 Sweet 16-qualifying Shamrocks (14-2-4) feature two-time CCL MVP Ava Meehan, fellow Div. 1 commit Kay Murphy, as well as multi-time Sun Chronicle selection Sammy Buonaccorsi and CCL All-Star Marisa Pereira.
The Warriors of King Philip (13-6-2, 11-3-2 Hockomock), who eliminated the Shamrocks in the Div. 1 tournament before reaching the Elite Eight, are represented by senior forward Leah Santoro and a trio of junior Hockomock League All-Stars, including Kelly Holmes, Mara Boldy and Nicole McDonald.
The Rocketeers of North Attleboro High (10-7-2, 9-6-1 Hockomock), who were third in the Kelley-Rex Division and gained a Div. 2 tournament berth, are headlined by their scoring tandem of seniors Julia Puccio and Caroline Folan, with defensive back Ava McKeon also tabbed among the area’s best.
The Mansfield High Hornets (7-10-2, 6-8-2 Hockomock) also have three representatives, including senior goalkeeper Lily Danehy, classmate Danni Cuzzi and junior Hockomock League All-Star Lola Varricchione.
Joining them are Hockomock League All-Stars Siobhan Landers and Marley Young of the Attleboro High Bombardiers (8-12-0, 7-9-0 Hockomock), who made the Div. 1 tournament.
Capping The Sun Chronicle All-Stars are Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High juniors Caraline Corvi and Rowan Whittaker after the Falcons (8-7-1) qualified for Div. 3 postseason play.