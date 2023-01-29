KPHS_Foxboro Field Hockey
Foxboro High’s Mary Collins, left, was the Hockomock League MVP this past season and the league’s leading point producer as she led the Warriors to the MIAA Division 3 state quarterfinals.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

The Foxboro High field hockey program returned to the winner’s circle in 2022, with the Warriors claiming their first division title since 2018. Foxboro went unbeaten in Hockomock League play to claim the Davenport Division and ultimately a spot in the MIAA Division 3 state tournament quarterfinals.

The team’s accomplishments on the field were a product of the talent that the Warriors featured this past fall as Foxboro (16-2-3, 13-0-3 Hockomock) leads the way on The Sun Chronicle 2022 Field Hockey All-Star Team. The Warriors, who outscored opponents 84-9 during the campaign, tally an area-best five selections on The Sun Chronicle’s 23-player squad.