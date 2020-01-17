Unbeaten and undaunted once again, the eight-time MIAA Super Bowl champion Mansfield High Hornets highlight The Sun Chronicle 2019 All-Star Football Team.
Coach Mike Redding’s 11-0 Hornets left no doubt of being one of the premier teams in the state in any division with a 41-0 rout of Lincoln-Sudbury for the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl championship.
Among the Hornets’ Sun Chronicle All-Stars are running back and linebacker Mike DeBolt; two-way tackle T.J. Guy; senior defensive nose tackle Chris Graham; 1,000-yard rusher Cincere Gill; Hockomock League All-Star running back-linebacker Nick Marciano; and Hornets’ MVP at running back (895 yards) and linebacker (91 tackles) Vinnie Holmes.
The Hornets limited eight of their 12 foes to one TD or less, averaging an allowance of merely 9.7 points per game.
Only one other high school football team has a better winning percentage than the Hornets in the 21st century — Everett High, at 87. percent.
After three consecutive Super Bowl appearances and without star running back Ryan Halliday for a late-season stretch, King Philip Regional High still won eight games and is represented among the area’s elite football players with five Sun Chronicle All-Stars, including Halliday.
Also gaining acclaim for coach Brian Lee’s Warriors are quarterback Robbie Jarest, running back-linebacker Sam Callanan, team-leading tackler at defensive end Shawn Conniff and receiver-defensive back Brian Wassersug.
The Tri-Valley League Small School Division champion Norton High Lancers have three players on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team: Defensive Player of the Year and two-way end Hunter Murphy, running back-linebacker Sean McNichols and running back-linebacker Dolan Wilke.
Tri-County Regional High senior running back receiver and returner Jordan Pina totaled over 1,000 multi-purpose yards to gain Sun Chronicle acclaim, as did the prolific passing pair of Seekonk High quarterback J.T. Moran, who threw for 2,608 yards and 22 TDs, along with receiver Nathan Clarke, who ranked among the top 10 in the state with 67 catches for 1,178 yards.
Three foundations for success with the Bishop Feehan High football program are honored as well among The Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Two-way end Caleb Fauria, two-way tackle Mick Achin and running back-defensive back Nick Norko, who produced 1,245 total yards.
The Foxboro High Warriors have four players on The Sun Chronicle roster — linebacker Mike Sheehan, who amassed 189 career tackles, the towering and forceful defensive ends Anton George (94 tackles) and Jon Moses (74 tackles, eight QB sacks) along with quarterback Shayne Kerrigan, who created nearly 2,000 run-pass yards.
The Bombardiers of Attleboro High boast four players among the area’s gridiron elite. Senior quarterback Jason Weir completed 53 percent of his passes and had 1,162 yards on offense, two-way tackle Qualeem Charles helped create over 2,000 yards of offense, and fullback-linebacker Michael Strachan joins linebacker Isaac Gudiel.
North Attleboro High has a trio of Sun Chronicle All-Star linemen along with explosive passer Tyler DeMattio. Representing the Rocketeers on the line are end Ethan Friberg and interior posts, John Kummer and Ethan Mottinger, who were responsible for North having over 2,000 rushing yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.