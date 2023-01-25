BFHS_BFenwick Football
Bishop Feehan High running back Nick Yanchuk was unstoppable out of the Shamrocks’ backfield this past season, setting a pair of single-season school records with 2,205 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

No group proved to be bigger difference-makers on the gridiron this past fall than the members of The Sun Chronicle 2022 Football All-Star Team.

Five schools in particular among The Sun Chronicle’s ‘All-22’ football roster — Attleboro, Bishop Feehan, King Philip, Mansfield and North Attleboro — kick off the area accolades with three players each who made their teams better.

