No group proved to be bigger difference-makers on the gridiron this past fall than the members of The Sun Chronicle 2022 Football All-Star Team.
Five schools in particular among The Sun Chronicle’s ‘All-22’ football roster — Attleboro, Bishop Feehan, King Philip, Mansfield and North Attleboro — kick off the area accolades with three players each who made their teams better.
One of the most explosive offenses in the state belonged to Bishop Feehan High, which is represented by the senior trio of Nick Yanchuk, Case Mankins and Dante Bruschi. Yanchuk was the Shamrocks’ lead back who, despite missing a few games due to a concussion, still finished with a pair of single-season school records, amassing 2,205 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns. Along with Yanchuk in the backfield was Bruschi, a fullback who was equally powerful as a blocker and runner, collecting 559 yards rushing with 10 TDs in addition to posting 108 tackles at linebacker, Mankins anchored both sides of the line, grading at 91% blocking and not allowing a sack on offense while notching six sacks and 76 tackles on defense.
Attleboro High has three Sun Chronicle All-Stars as well in Ethan Lako, Adrian Rivera and Anthony Salviati. Lako did it all for Attleboro, with a team-leading four sacks and eight tackles for a loss on defense among his 77 stops in addition to serving as the Bombardiers punter and kickoff man. Rivera was Attleboro’s leading rusher with 590 yards and four scores. He also had 121 yards receiving, and on defense, had 45 tackles. Salviati had a team-high 311 yards receiving on 23 catches in only eight games to go with 89 tackles on the defensive side.
Mansfield High’s Sun Chronicle All-Star trio includes Conner Zukowski, Trevor Foley and Colton Johnson. Zukowski was an accurate two-year starter at quarterback and the Davenport Division MVP, passing for 1,731 yards and 15 touchdowns this season to become the fifth Hornet with 3,000 passing yards for his career. Foley was Zukowski’s favorite target with 12 touchdown catches and 817 yards receiving. Anchoring the offensive and defensive lines was Johnson at center and defensive end where he matched the single-season school record for sacks with 10 among his 76 tackles.
North Attleboro High’s trio of Sun Chronicle All-Stars are seniors Nathan Shultz, Greg Berhiaume and Zachary Gallagher. Shultz was a potent runner, rushing for 967 yards, returning a kick for a touchdown and posting 94 yards receiving. Defensively, he made 40 tackles. Berthiaume also anchored the Rocketeers’ rushing attack with 714 yards and 11 TDs on 116 carries. At linebacker, Berthiaume posted 78 tackles. Gallagher was often the lead blocker on the North offensive line while making 41 tackles with four sacks on defense.
King Philip Regional High reached a second straight Div. 2 Super Bowl in large part due to its three Sun Chronicle All-Star selections Matt Kelley, Will Astorino and Chris Sesay. Kelley had 226 yards receiving, 26 1/2 tackles at defensive back and as the Warriors’ kicker, was 38-for-38 on point-after tries with a school record 46-yard field goal. Astorinio transitioned from fullback to running back and rushed for 109 yards on Thanksgiving. He was also KP’s leading tackler. Sesay kept the Warriors’ potent offense moving as a lead blocker and had 36 tackles with eight sacks on the defensive line.
Lincoln Moore and Sam Carpenter mark Foxboro High’s two Sun Chronicle selections. The versatile Moore recorded 115 tackles on defense, and on offense, scored eight touchdowns at running back. Carpenter is a well-known kicker in the area who will kick at the University of Pittsburgh this fall.
Destin Michener and Cole Bilodeau of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High join them on The Sun Chronicle roster. Michener racked up 45 tackles at defensive end in just his second season while Bilodeau was the Falcons’ main man on offense, rushing for 750 yards on 97 carries with 11 TDs. Defensively, he had 43 tackles and led D-R in pass break-ups.
Seekonk High’s two selections, Jaden Arruda and Josh Troiano, were crucial for the Warriors’ success. Arruda was everything on Seekonk’s offense, scoring nearly two dozen touchdowns as a passer and runner. Troiano, an offensive lineman, didn’t allow a sack and helped Seekonk average 4.5 yards per carry.
Logan Moberg of Norton High rounds out The Sun Chronicle Football All-Stars. A high-motor lineman who battled through a sprained MC the entire season, Moberg proved big as the season progressed, helping the Lancers on both sides of the ball.
