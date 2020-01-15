The Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks lead the headliners on The Sun Chronicle 2019 Girls’ Cross Country All-Star Team with Sophia Arruda, Morgan Kennedy, Amelia Mignacca and Valerie Capalbo joining Abby Hassman of Foxboro High and Isaella Pietraciewicz of Norton High in historic running seasons.
Arruda was the No. 1 runner for the Shamrocks, who finished fourth as a team in the Division 3 East meet and 16th in the girls’ All-State meet thanks to the varying contributions from their four Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
Hassman was, without question, the top girls runner in the area and represented Foxboro at the All-State meet where she finished fifth overall. The senior was also the top finisher in every dual meet and ran away with the Hockomock League title by 49 seconds.
Pietraciewicz, as a senior, was once again undefeated in the Tri-Valley League and made history for the Lancers as their first Division 4 East state champion, as well as setting a slew of other school records that may stand for a long time. Sophomore teammate Skye Goba earned her first selection as a main contributor to the TVL champion Lancers.
The Seekonk High duo of Abigail Tenriero and Hannah Bradbury are each making their third appearance on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team and went out with a bang in their senior campaigns. Tenriero, the South Coast Conference champ, claimed third place in the Division 5 East meet and 13th in the All-State, while Bradbury was also top-three in the SCC.
Kelly Neuendorf of Attleboro High, Tess Lancaster of Mansfield High and Maya Evans of King Philip Regional High round out The Sun Chronicle All-Star list with all returning as selections from a year ago.
