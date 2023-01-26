KP_NA XC Meet
The King Philip Regional High and North Attleboro High girls cross country teams combined to place three members on The Sun Chronicle 2022 Girls Cross Country All-Star Team.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

It was a daily pursuit of consistency, reliability and, above all else, improvement for the area’s high school cross country runners, who sought their best performances through the fall as the ground grew harder and the wind whipped fiercer.

The leaders of the area packs make up The Sun Chronicle 2022 Girls Cross Country All-Star Team.