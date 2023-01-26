It was a daily pursuit of consistency, reliability and, above all else, improvement for the area’s high school cross country runners, who sought their best performances through the fall as the ground grew harder and the wind whipped fiercer.
The leaders of the area packs make up The Sun Chronicle 2022 Girls Cross Country All-Star Team.
How the area’s distance runners and their teams improved boiled down to perseverance and persistence. Norton High girls’ cross country coach Kent Taylor can certainly speak to those quantities, both personally and professionally. The Lancers girls coach witnessed his senior-leaden squad lead the program to another successful season — although as enthusiastic as he is about the future, he always dislikes seeing leaders depart.
“You build them up, and then you lose them all,” said Taylor, whose Lancers lead the dozen members of The Sun Chronicle All-Stars with three selections. Shea Podbelski, an undefeated standout in the Tri-Valley League, was among the area’s finest runners.
“She’s fantastic, a great leader,” Taylor said.
Likewise for two additional Norton all-stars. Emma Wisnaskas led with her work ethic in her fourth season while Brooke Dennett lifted the Lancers with her exceptional personality and dedication. Together, the Norton trio was a force to reckon with, leaders on and off the course.
Not to be outdone, the ever-strong Bishop Feehan High running program proved its mettle again. After losing stalwarts Anna Boyd and Elizabeth Borah to graduation a year ago, the Shamrocks hoped a new class would step in to help defend their divisional championship. While they were unable to regain the crown, their dedication and daily improvements won over their coach.
“They carried on their success from last season,” said Shamrocks coach Bob L’Homme. “The girls stepped it up. To make it that far was a great accomplishment for the team.”
Bishop Feehan junior Lauren Augustyn was undoubtedly one of the area’s best runners, giving the Shamrocks a talented runner to lead them into next season. Senior captain Valerie Capalbo was the backbone of the team as she was not only voted its MVP but also led through example.
“She’s a great leader, hard worker, dedicated, never complained about anything,” L’Homme said.
The Rocketeers of North Attleboro High also earn two memberships on the Sun Chronicle All-Star team. Junior Lauren Hunt and sophomore Katie Galgoczy give North Attleboro a potent tandem heading into next season.
King Philip Regional High finished 4-1 and nearly secured a division championship. The efforts of senior Kate Buban were instrumental in the team’s successes for the season. The same goes for the Foxboro High Warriors, who finished 4-1 in their own division. Sun Chronicle All-Star Brooke Davies led a Foxboro squad characterized by its depth and senior leadership.
As for the talented athletes of the South Coast Conference, seniors Lindsay Allard of Dighton-Rehoboth and Kiley Halpin of Seekonk are represented among The Sun Chronicle All-Stars owing to the strength of their stellar times and steady progress.