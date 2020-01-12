The Sun Chronicle 2019 Girls’ Soccer All-Star Team is loaded with area talent from the past season, with seven of the 22 selections hailing from the MIAA Division 1 state champion Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks.
The Warriors of King Philip are represented with five selections, including three Division I products, followed by four honorees from Foxboro High.
The undefeated Bishop Feehan girls (23-0-1) come off a record season in which they earned the program’s first-ever South Sectional title on the way to coach Phil Silva’s Shamrocks claiming the Division 1 state championship.
The program’s all-time leader in goals scored, junior Francesca Yanchuk (41 goals this season) leads the group of Shamrocks on The Sun Chronicle All-Star roster, along with teammates Hailey Goodman, Grace Robison, Annie Pearl, Sydney Kofton, Lindsey Moskal and Ashley Kelly.
The South Sectional finalist King Philip Warriors are led by the two-headed offensive monster of Chloe Layne and Avery Snead, along with fellow Division I prospect Makayla Griffin and fellow Hockomock League standouts Ally Stanton and Taylor Butler.
The group of five played a vital role in the Warriors winning the Kelley-Rex Division title while tallying 21 wins in 22 matches this year (only loss to Bishop Feehan in sectional title game).
Another ruler of the Hockomock League, the two-time Davenport Division champion Foxboro Warriors, place four on the Sun Chronicle All-Star squad following a 16-win fall campaign. Junior striker Jordyn Collins, sophomore standout Kailee McCabe, along with seniors Yara Fawaz and Lizzy Davis were all named All-Hockomock selections as well.
The 14-win Falcons of Dighton-Rehoboth are led by two Sun Chronicle All-Star selections from this past season, including senior goalkeeper Meghan Reed and three-year starter Julianna DaCosta.
In addition, the girls’ soccer programs from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield and Seekonk each boasts a Sun Chronicle All-Star selection.
Those include Attleboro’s three-year starter Bri Harnois, who guided the Bombardiers to seven wins; North Attleboro’s Alex Moulson, who helped lead a young Rocketeer team through the year; Mansfield’s Katie Miller, who helped the Hornet defense record eight shutouts on the way to six wins; and Seekonk’s Charlotte Drainville, who propelled the Warriors to 15 wins in 21 matches.
