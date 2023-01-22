BFHS_Hopkinton GSOC
Bishop Feehan High’s Kileigh Gorman (12) led the Catholic Central League in scoring this past season to help carry the Shamrocks to the MIAA Div. 1 state semifinals.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

The 2022 high school girls soccer campaign may have come to a bitter end for Bishop Feehan High in the Division 1 state semifinals to eventual state champion Hingham High, but the postseason accolades which followed have proven just how much talent the Shamrocks had, and how much that talent accomplished.

The 21-1 Shamrocks concluded the campaign as one of the top 25 teams in the country and fifth in New England, per Bishop Feehan head coach Phil Silva. They reached that point because of an unbeaten regular season along with both the talent and depth on their roster.