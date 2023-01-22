The 2022 high school girls soccer campaign may have come to a bitter end for Bishop Feehan High in the Division 1 state semifinals to eventual state champion Hingham High, but the postseason accolades which followed have proven just how much talent the Shamrocks had, and how much that talent accomplished.
The 21-1 Shamrocks concluded the campaign as one of the top 25 teams in the country and fifth in New England, per Bishop Feehan head coach Phil Silva. They reached that point because of an unbeaten regular season along with both the talent and depth on their roster.
That’s reflected in The Sun Chronicle 2022 Girls’ Soccer All-Star Team as Bishop Feehan leads the way with an area-best six selections. All-American midfielder Sydney Kofton is joined by fellow Eastern Mass. First Team selections Kileigh Gorman, Brooke Kennedy and Ava Graham, as well as goaltender Madi Narducci and Brianna Marrero.
All players recognized as All-New England, All-State and All-Eastern Mass. players were also selected by the Eastern Mass. Girls Soccer Coaches Association.
A quartet of area programs — Attleboro High, King Philip Regional High, Mansfield High and Norton High — each have three representatives on The Sun Chronicle’s 21-player roster.
The Warriors of King Philip (14-5-1, 13-3 Hockomock) advanced to the Div. 1 Sweet 16 after a second-place finish in the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division. Hockomock League MVP and All-New England selection Ella Pisani is joined by teammates and fellow Eastern. Mass honorees Grace Lawler and Heidi Lawrence.
The Hornets of Mansfield (13-4-4, 10-2-4 Hockomock) also are represented by a trio of Eastern Mass. selections. All-State center back Kara Santos, All-Hockomock League goaltender Olivia Salisbury and four-year center midfielder Bridget Hanley proved well-deserving for a spot on The Sun Chronicle All-Star roster.
Norton senior forward Lily Newell and junior goalkeeper Kaylin Hebert also were among those honored as Eastern Mass. selections while four-year starter Camryn Doyle gave the Lancers (8-4-6) a third All-Tri-Valley League recipient after the group qualified for the Div. 3 Tournament.
The Attleboro girls (8-10-2, 6-8-2 Hockomock) had an identical three selections on The Sun Chronicle roster, including Hockomock League All-Stars Emily Dunlea and Jamie Davies, along with freshman points-leader Tatum O’Brien.
Foxboro High junior midfielder Erin Foley and North Attleboro High senior striker Emma Pratt represent the Warriors (5-12-3) and Rocketeers (3-9-6), respectively. Dighton-Rehoboth has South Coast Conference All-Star Sarah Ranley to round out The Sun Chronicle squad.