King Philip Regional High’s Emily Sawyer, right, was selected to the Division 2 All-State Team this past season and had the highest hitting percentage of any player in the state.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

The King Philip Regional High girls volleyball team put together its latest run at a state championship before ultimately coming up just short, falling in the MIAA Division 2 state final.

It marked the second straight season that the Warriors reached at least the semifinal round in the Div. 2 tournament and third consecutive time that they had played deep into the postseason.