The King Philip Regional High girls volleyball team put together its latest run at a state championship before ultimately coming up just short, falling in the MIAA Division 2 state final.
It marked the second straight season that the Warriors reached at least the semifinal round in the Div. 2 tournament and third consecutive time that they had played deep into the postseason.
For that reason, the Warriors (22-3 overall, 14-2 Hockomock League) lead the list of selections to The Sun Chronicle 2022 Volleyball All-Star Team.
King Philip earned its success because of the contributions of a pair of Div. 2 All-State selections in Emily Sawyer and Ahunna James along with fellow Warrior Hockomock League All-Stars Sami Shore and Olivia O’Neil.
No other team owns more than four selections on The Sun Chronicle’s 17-player roster. Of note, all players named All-State were recognized by the Massachusetts Volleyball Coaches Association.
Attleboro, which was the champion of the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division — along with King Philip and Franklin — are represented by three selections in Natalie Brojek and Julia Leonardo, both of whom were named Div. 1 All-State players, and Sadie Whitmarsh from the Bombardiers (18-3, 14-2 Hockomock).
Catholic Central League champion Bishop Feehan Shamrocks (15-5, 12-0 CCL) have three honorees apiece. Shamrock juniors Julia Webster, Regan Gill and Melisa Yuceler are first-time Sun Chronicle selections.
Mansfield and Norton each boast a pair of Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Elyssa Buchanan and Keira Fitzpatrick represent the Hornets (8-11), who advanced to the Div. 2 Sweet 16 following a pair of postseason victories. The Tri-Valley League Small champion Lancers (19-4) join the area roster with league MVP Fiona LaCamera and fellow all-star Kate Andy.
Rounding out the squad are Foxboro senior captain Alyssa Cloherty from the Warriors (8-14), North Attleboro senior hitter Mariah Barbosa from the Rocketeers and Dighton-Rehoboth junior Lucy Latour for the Div. 3-qualifying Falcons (8-12).