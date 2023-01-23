Hockomock League Golf
King Philip Regional High’s Evan Regan ranked among the top freshmen golfers in the Hockomock League this past fall as Regan tied for first place at the Hockomock League Championship.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

From the tee box to the greens, many area high school golfers impressed during their fall seasons as they braved the ever-changing weather that New England brings.

Leading the way was a trio of underclassmen golfers for the Hockomock League champion King Philip Regional High Warriors who take top honors for The Sun Chronicle 2022 Golf All-Star Team.