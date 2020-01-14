The Hockomock League Tournament champion Hornets of Mansfield High and the powerhouse Bishop Feehan High program highlight the selections of The Sun Chronicle 2019 Golf All-Star Team.
The Shamrocks took third at the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional Tournament at Easton Country Club and had three players advance to the MIAA State Tournament. The Shamrocks, who went 10-2 during the match-play season, totaled a team score of 311.
With Bishop Feehan earning the highest finish in the area, coach Dan Langmead’s Norton High Lancers, led by Sun Chronicle All-Star Tim Saunders (319), took fourth place.
Five golfers from the area, including three Shamrock Sun Chronicle All-Stars — Dan Mills (6-over-par 77), Drew Payson (6-over 77) and Brendan Mordarski (6-over 77) — qualified as individuals for the MIAA State Tournament the following week.
Millis and Payson each shot a 2-over-par 38 on the front and 4-over-par 39 on the back, while Mordarski carded a 4-over-par 40 on the front and 2-over-par 37 on the back.
Mansfield High was the lone area team to finish among the top five at the Hockomock League Tournament, thanks to Sun Chronicle All-Stars Ryan Dow, Jason See and Brian See.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle Golf All-Star Team are a pair of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High sophomores, Mitch Bushell and Peter Torres, who helped the Falcons qualify for the Division 2 Sectional tourney.
