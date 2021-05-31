Coach Kristen Geuss’s King Philip Regional High volleyball team had another outstanding season, going 11-1 en route to the Hockomock Cup championship match, where it fell to Franklin. Still, the Warriors had a nine-game win streak along the way, including six straight matches where they shut out their opponents.
All the more reason why the Warriors boast four players on The Sun Chronicle 2020-21 Volleyball All-Star team for the past season, which for some teams meant a fall season, while others played this spring.
King Philip was led by senior captains Emma Brooks, Lily Carlow, and Nicole Coughlan, all of whom repeat as Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Brooks’ serving percentage was an astounding 94.8 percent, and she led the team in digs. Carlow led the Warriors with 36 aces, but was probably most valuable on the defensive front while Coughlan led KP in kills and blocks, and was voted MVP of the Hockomock’s Kelley-Rex Division.
Joining her veteran teammates on the Sun Chronicle list is sophomore sensation Ahunna James, who served at a 94.6 clip and collected a team-leading 215 digs.
Bishop Feehan coach Heidi Bruschi also had plenty to be proud of as her Shamrocks capped a perfect 12-0 season last fall with a Central Catholic League championship in the school’s first season in the league.
The Shamrocks boast three players on The Sun Chronicle’s All-Star roster. Gianna Detore repeats as a Sun Chronicle All-Star, and the senior captain put together another solid season in all facets of the game, with Bruschi calling Detore “our fearless leader.” Maria Romsey, another captain, collected a team-high 99 digs for the Shamrocks, and starred in the libero role. Ashley Doo, the team’s “spark plug” by Bruschi, led the Shamrocks with 99 kills and was critical to the team’s undefeated season.
Mansfield also had a solid season, going 6-5 in the Hockomock League under first-year coach Mark Ledwich, who credited his pair of Sun Chronicle All-Stars, Olivia McGrath and Alina Nowakowski, for their roles in the team’s run to the Hockomock League Cup semifinals. McGrath led Mansfield in aces and was second in kills and digs, while Nowakowski was the Hornets’ leader in kills and blocks. Ledwich called her “our most consistent player.”
Tri-County also had a pair of girls selected to the All-Star team for the first time after its 12-1 season in the Mayflower League. Camden Schweitzer was deemed invaluable by coach Stephanie Caffrey, earning plaudits for her contributions. “We probably wouldn’t have won a game without her,” said Caffrey. Schweitzer’s teammate, Amy Freitas, who specialized in the serving game but also showed her versatility during her sophomore year of play, is also deserving of All-Star honors.
In Norton, the Lancers had a great turnaround season, improving from 6-12 to 7-4 this season, partly due to the efforts of Sun Chronicle All-Star Lexi Fleming, who led the lancers in kills and was a also a strong two-way player for Kelly Allen’s team.
Attleboro, Foxboro, and North Attleboro all struggled during their seasons, but Bombardiers senior captain Ana Leonardo was the focal point of the team and deserving of Sun Chronile accolades. Foxboro’s Shannon McDonald was a dominant force in the front row for the Warriors in her senior year. Meanwhile, North Attleboro’s Joanna Collins-Bilyeu was “a huge integral piece as a senior captain, and definitely one of our best overall players,” according to Rocketeers’ coach Kim Marshall.
