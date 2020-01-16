Coach Kristen Guess’ King Philip Regional High volleyball team came up one set short of the MIAA Division I Central/East Sectional title, recording 18 wins in 23 matches on its way to a three-way tie for the Kelley-Rex Division title this fall.
That is why the Warriors lead the list of The Sun Chronicle’s Volleyball All-Star selections, placing five well-deserving members on the roster of 16 players.
Senior Catherine Waldeck was among the best front-line players in the area as the two-time Sun Chronicle All-Star tallied a team-high 265 kills. Junior teammate Nicole Coughlan was another crucial member on the front row, earning an All-Hockomock accolade. Fellow Warriors, including senior Kristen Masse along with juniors Emma Brooks and Lily Carlow, helped King Philip to its third Kelley-Rex Division title in the last four years.
The Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan High put together another strong season en route to 16 wins in 20 matches and the Eastern Athletic Conference crown. Seniors Nicole Brown, Daylin Melcher and Grace Brown, along with junior Gianna Detorie, complemented the Shamrock group this fall.
The Rocketeers of North Attleboro have a pair of Sun Chronicle All-Stars in seniors Kylie Melanson and Hayley Gaskin, both first-time honorees. They helped North Attleboro to the MIAA South Sectional with 13 wins in 19 matches, good for second in the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division.
The Warriors of Foxboro High put together one of their most successful season in recent memory, tallying 11 wins on the year en route to the MIAA Tournament. Senior All-Hockomock selection Grace Boudreau was among the team’s leaders in addition to fellow captain Kelsey Treweek, who combined to help Foxboro to a fourth-place finish in the Davenport Division.
The programs of Mansfield, Norton and Tri-County are also represented on this year’s Sun Chronicle ‘Dream Team.’ Mansfield’s Sam Sternberg helped the Hornets to eight wins on the year while Norton’s Caroline Daly was among the most impressive Lancers as she rarely came off the floor. The Mayflower League’s multi-time Player of the Year in Kiera Dempsey was among the most notable players in not just the Mayflower, but in the state as well, earning her third Sun Chronicle All-Star nod.
