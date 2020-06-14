WRENTHAM — Fourth in the line of Cooke family members to represent King Philip Regional High or Bishop Feehan High in the athletic arena, Conor Cooke was prepared with his Warrior teammates to end a two-year drought of participating in the MIAA Baseball Tournament.
Moreover for Cooke, a junior, and other classmates throughout the Hockomock League in baseball, softball, tennis, track and lacrosse, the spring and summer seasons are most important in terms of being identified by a college as a potential recruit.
Fortunately for Cooke, he has already cleared that hurdle, making the decision to further his academic and athletic interests by verbally committing to Brown University.
Cooke’s eldest brother, Christian, played baseball and football at Bishop Feehan, and was a member of the Shamrock Super Bowl championship team in 2012. His sister, Megan, played lacrosse at Feehan, while Collin set the family standard for baseball and hockey at King Philip High.
Not surprisingly, everyone served as a team captain — Cooke will be a two-year captain in baseball and is captain-elect for the KP hockey team.
“Being the youngest, I learned what not to do,” Cooke deadpanned of his sibling instruction. “A lot of people hate it, but I liked it.
“Christian helped me out with baseball a lot, and Collin was a really good hockey player, so he helped me with that sport,” Cooke said. “I would always pick up tips. Playing hockey with Collin my freshman year was a special experience for me.”
In truth, it was Cooke’s freshman season with the Warriors, when his older brother, Collin, was stationed at first base, that KP ventured into postseason competition.
This may have been an emerging year for Cooke and the Warrior baseball team too, under the reign of a new coach, former Warrior Jeff Plympton, Jr., and with an able-bodied cast of seniors on the field as well, with Robbie Jarest, Tom Weir, Aidan Walsh and Chris Sawyer to name a few.
“It would have been a good year; we’ve been teammates for a while,” Cooke, the KP catcher and three-year varsity member said, with the Warriors being unable to set foot on the Gary Lombard Baseball Complex.
“I feel bad for them (KP seniors), to see their seasons end, to see their careers end like that was heartbreaking.”
All of Cooke’s offseason preparation — playing fall baseball in the GBG Hawks program, getting in the batting cages at least two days a week during the winter between trips to the rink, and the captain’s practices in early March — were all shortchanged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have kids on my (GBG) travel team, especially the juniors, who really could have used this high school season (to get noticed),” Cooke said. “It’s a big year for juniors.” And the GBG Baseball summer season — of which fellow KP Warrior Jake Silveria and North Attleboro High’s Dennis Colleran are members — is on hold as well.
“It’s a year-round commitment,” Cooke said of the GBG program, a by-product of the RBI Academy in Foxboro at the Mass. Premier Courts Practices, which had been underway for at least two weeks, but are currently postponed, delayed until safe individual and team sessions can be resolved by state and local authorities.
“I had a good summer season after my sophomore year,” Cooke said of getting noticed by Brown through the various showcase summer and fall tournaments, with a GBG Hawks program coach knowing one of the Bears’ recruiting coordinators.
“It’s good competition and a lot of fun because you get to meet kids who play high school baseball in other towns,” Cooke added. With the GBG Hawks, Cooke trekked to Tennessee and Florida for tournaments and all throughout New England and the mid-Atlantic states.
“The competition at that level is pretty eye-opening,” Cooke said of trying to get his bat around on 90-MPH fastballs. “Colleran hit 94 (MPH) this winter on the radar gun, he can throw it.”
Cooke has been with the Warrior hockey team for all three of his varsity seasons, generally stationed at right wing. His elder brother, Collin, now a junior at UMass Amherst, was a center.
“Baseball has always been my favorite sport,” Cooke said, coming off of a five-goal, eight-assist season for the 10-win King Philip High hockey team this past winter.
“I like hockey too, but growing up I’ve always been on a baseball field and fell in love with it at an early age.
“Of course, I have plenty of memories at the rink in hockey too. Although baseball is a different sport, you can take the physical part of hockey to baseball, it just makes you tougher.”
Cooke played hockey with the Central Mass. Outlaws and Boston Advantage programs in the offseason with fellow Warrior Aiden Boulger and Paul McDonald.
Cooke committed to Brown University around Thanksgiving after a strong sophomore summer season with the GBG Hawks, owning a 4.2 grade index academically at KP. “I had to think what was best for me after KP and after college,” he said of the doors of opportunity being opened.
“Athletics has helped me so much grow individually,” Cooke said. “The leadership, the problem-solving skills, it’s a nice way to clear your mind to get out on the ice or on the field. All that team bonding, all of that stuff off of the field or ice, is priceless.”
