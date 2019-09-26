FOXBORO — There has never been an NFL quarterback who has defeated a single opponent more than Tom Brady has beaten the Buffalo Bills.
Brady is 30-3 in the regular season against Buffalo since 2001. His 30 wins over the Bills are two more than the QB with the next-highest wins (28), which again is Brady against the New York Jets. His 69 touchdowns and 11 300-plus yard games against the Bills are also the most he has against any opponent.
With those stats, you wouldn’t think Buffalo has given Brady much trouble in the past. And maybe in wins in losses that’s correct, but in performance, especially in recent memory, it’s debatable.
The Patriots went on the road to beat Buffalo in Week Eight last year, 25-6, but that was more due to their defense, who had three sacks and forced two turnovers, highlighted by a Devin McCourty pick-6 in the fourth quarter. The Patriots led just 12-6 after three quarters.
In a Week 16, 24-12, win back in New England, Brady threw for just 126 yards on 24 attempts against the Bills. His QB rating (48.3) was the lowest in more than a decade after completely just 54 percent of his passes.
“They’ve been ranked up there for a while now, and I think they’re good at all levels, so that’s the challenging part,” Brady said Wednesday regarding the Buffalo defense. “They have a good front, very good at linebacker, very good in the secondary, play the pass well, tough, physical, stout defense, well-coached, fundamentally sound.”
Since Buffalo coach Sean McDermott took the Bills reins in 2017, Brady has thrown more interceptions (4) than touchdowns (3). Brady depicted how he’s seen the Bills defensive grow under McDermott, especially now that he’s been there long enough to “get the kind of guys in there that he really likes, along with keeping guys that he really likes.”
Those guys include recent top-10 pick Ed Oliver on the defensive line, Jerry Hughes, Tremaine Edmunds, corner Tre’Davious White, and a strong combination of safeties with Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.
Coach Bill Belichick said the Bills are not a game-plan defense, they play just one front, but they are still well-balanced. The Bills can play zone or man-to-man with a variety of blitz and pressure packages.
“They definitely have a core defense they run that I would say is very fundamentally sound,” Brady said. “I don’t think there’s major change-ups from week to week, and I don’t think you should change up week-to-week when you’re one of the best defenses in the league. What they do works, and what they do is people are accounted for, there’s gaps accounted for in the run game, there’s zones that are accounted for in the pass game, there’s man-to-man – when they play that, they’re accounted for.”
Another hit at offensive tackle?
Another aspect that could come into play for Brady is who is protecting his blind side. Second-string tackle Marshall Newhouse, who started against the New York Jets in replace of Isaiah Wynn, missed practice on Thursday after being limited Wednesday, both due to illness.
If Newhouse is not able to go, the Patriots will find themselves in a similar position to last week when right tackle Marcus Cannon was questionable. Likely, the Patriots would bring in Korey Cunningham to play left tackle in his place.
The Patriots travel to face Buffalo on Sunday at 1 p.m.
