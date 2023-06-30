BROCKTON — David Floyd has had his baseball journey come full circle this summer as a pitcher for the Brockton Rox.

The North Attleboro High product fondly recalls attending minor league baseball games of the Pawtucket Red Sox and of the Rox, who are rooted in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. He remembers being the young fan who sought out autographs of the players on those teams, viewing them as larger-than-life athletes at that time.