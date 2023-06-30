BROCKTON — David Floyd has had his baseball journey come full circle this summer as a pitcher for the Brockton Rox.
The North Attleboro High product fondly recalls attending minor league baseball games of the Pawtucket Red Sox and of the Rox, who are rooted in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. He remembers being the young fan who sought out autographs of the players on those teams, viewing them as larger-than-life athletes at that time.
“It definitely did come full circle because I was the kid on the sidelines, asking for balls, asking for signatures and stuff,” the 19-year-old Floyd said. “Now I’m able to give it back to kids who were in my position.”
Those moments piqued Floyd’s interest in baseball, and now the game has led him to play collegiately at Keene State College and at Campanelli Stadium with more than a dozen Division I players. The right-hander acknowledged how the roster he’s current on is the most talented he’s ever been a part of.
Floyd credited his Keene State baseball coach, Justin Blood, for him landing in Brockton and for his notable improvement over the past year. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Floyd went from touching mid-80s during his time with the North Attleboro High Rocketeers and GBG-Northeast Hawks to now throwing a three-pitch mix with a fastball that rises in the zone and can top out at 93 mph, as it did during a June 9 outing against the Nashua Silver Knights.
He also relies on a pair of breaking balls, including a curve ball and splitter, each of which he says live in the neighborhood of 80-81 mph. It’s led to a noticeable uptick in his performance and confidence.
“In high school, I never could have seen myself at this level,” Floyd said. “High school, I was kind of just playing baseball because it was another sport. I might have even liked soccer better at the time. That first year of college kind of just changed my world and I learned some things.
“I kind of realized I can play at this level.”
Floyd has appeared in six games for the Rox so far this season with three starts and three relief outings, going 1-2 with a 7.32 ERA in 19 2/3 innings. In his first start against the Nashua Silver Knights on May 29, Floyd pitched seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts to get his lone win so far. Floyd has limited opponents to one hit or less in two of his three relief appearances, striking out four in two innings against the Silver Knights and five in 2 1/3 frames against the Vermont Lake Monsters.
“It’s definitely my mindset right now,” Floyd said, referencing his aggressive approach on the rubber despite playing a defensive position. “Attack with fastballs and with off-speed, attack with strikes. Make them do their job at the plate.”
Floyd’s success in Brockton comes just a few short months after the Construction Management major suffered a partially torn rotator cuff at the beginning of his freshman season at Keene State. It almost led him to be sidelined this summer, but he has continued his recovery after initially returning for the Owls. Floyd recorded a 5.40 ERA in 25 innings with an 18-8 strikeout-walk ratio as a rookie where he pitched in seven games, including five starts.
Floyd admitted to being a bit unsure of himself entering Brockton’s season because he played at the Division III level while others played Division I, as well as the fact the Rox roster includes high-profile youngsters like Manny Ramirez Jr., the son of the former Boston Red Sox slugger.
“They don’t see it any differently, me being a (Division III) kid,” Floyd said. “They’ve seen I can play.”
Floyd is hoping he’ll continue to prove just that. He’s set a specific goal to improve his slider, which he was gaining confidence in before the injury.
“No matter what situation you’re in, you have to compete,” Floyd said. “So whatever field I’m on I’m going to compete my butt off, I’m going to try my hardest and we’ll see where it takes me.”