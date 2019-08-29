FOXBORO — New England Patriots receiver Demaryius Thomas surprised everyone with his performance on Thursday night against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.
Maybe even himself.
Thomas, playing in his first NFL game since tearing his Achilles tendon just eight months ago, caught seven of the eight balls thrown to him by quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who played the entire way in New England’s 31-29 preseason finale loss to the Giants.
Thomas, who had seven catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns, was the main reason the Patriots were able to build a 19-point lead at the half, but could not hold on to finish their preseason at 3-1.
It was especially special, and perhaps most unforeseen, seeing as what Thomas continues to have to overcome. The 31-year-old receiver tore his Achilles in a game with the Houston Texans during Week 16 of the 2018-19 regular season.
Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman joined Thomas on the field Thursday. All three were playing their first snaps of the preseason and they too looked healthy in their minimal reps. Gordon caught two of the six balls thrown his way for 30 yards. Edelman had one catch on one target for 20 yards during the one drive he played.
While it was good to see all three, Thomas was far and away the biggest star. He caught a 35-yard touchdown from Stidham on a back-shoulder throw on the far sideline for the first of his two scores during the second quarter. It followed a long pass interference penalty as Gordon drew a penalty going down the sideline.
On the next drive, the team’s fifth of the game, Thomas hauled in three receptions for 30 yards, and had the longest play of the drive, a 20-yard reception. Thomas capped the possession with his second touchdown of the game as Stidham rolled left to keep the play alive and Thomas found a space behind a pair of Giant defenders.
Thomas played the first five offensive drives, although two were cut short as Stidham threw an interception on New England’s second drive. Stidham and Thomas fumbled a handoff on the first play of the Patriots ensuing, third drive. Thomas was coming across the formation to run a sweep when the ball was fumbled. It was the team’s second-straight turnover.
But the bounce back from Thomas came in a big way with the 35-yard touchdown on the next offensive possession.
Thomas made his first reception of the game on a pass from Stidham for seven yards. It was during the same drive that Gordon had a reception for 19 yards and Edelman hauled in a pass for 20 yards.
It all provided a sigh of relief for quarterback Tom Brady, who watched from the sideline, and the receiving corps heading into the regular season with the opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.
If the trio, including Thomas, is able to return to full health, it could be a deep and talented group.
Thomas, a nine-year veteran has five 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the last one coming in 2016. He also had 83 receptions for 949 yards in 16 games during the 2017 season with 62 receiving touchdowns in his career.
