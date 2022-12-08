tsc-spt-FB-MassEliteYouth

Mass Elite Football is sending its sixth, seventh and eight-grade all-star teams to the FBU Championship quarterfinals in Naples, Fla.

The three teams won their first- and second-round games, beating teams from New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island in regionals to advance to the national championship on Dec. 17.

