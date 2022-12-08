Mass Elite Football is sending its sixth, seventh and eight-grade all-star teams to the FBU Championship quarterfinals in Naples, Fla.
The three teams won their first- and second-round games, beating teams from New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island in regionals to advance to the national championship on Dec. 17.
The program, which is well established in Massachusetts, has seen alumni go on to play at high-level Division 1 universities such as Michigan, Clemson, Penn State, Navy and numerous Ivy League schools.
Co-owner and former Xaverian High coach PJ Vande Rydt said that over 300 players from across the state tried out for the team, with 103 players from 25 cities and towns getting selected to represent Mass Elite.
North Attleboro 12-year-old Bradyn Hogan is a member of the sixth grade Mass Elite team. Hogan was a two-time state champion before moving on to play with Mass Elite.
