ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- "Admittedly, right now we're just not very good defensively," Providence College men's basketball coach Ed Cooley said after the Friars were run off the floor 88-71 by Alabama at the Maui Invitational Wednesday night.
The Friars were outrebounded 48-28 and surrendered 12 3-point field goals, eight during the second half to the Crimson Tide, which led by as many as 23 points during the second half.
"They're (Alabama) very hard to play, at that tempo," Cooley said of Alabama's transition game. "If you're not making shots and giving up second shots, they got 20 offensive rebounds. We're not good defensively and that's odd for a team that we coach. We were a half step slow in everything."
Alabama had five players reach double figures, scoring 28 points in the game and 21 second-chance points.
"We started charting blue collar points," Alabama coach Nate Oaks said of the Crimson Tide's work rate. "We've improved a lot over the three days. i thought that we'd have to ou-rebound them and shooting 8-for-12 in the second half is going to win us a lot of games."
David Duke led the Friars with 19 points, six assists and four rebounds. Nate Watson had 17 points and three rebounds, while A.J. Reeves added 10 points.
The Friars, bulldozed by Indiana in the paint in the opening round, were once again rather defenseless against Alabama, falling behind 41-32 at halftime.
The most telling line of all was Alabama out-rebounding the Friars 26-14 over the first 20 minutes.
The Crimson Tide accounted for 16 points in the paint with six layups and two dunks. Never mind that Alabama made just four-of-17 3 point shots, the Crimson Tide notched eight offensive rebounds and totaled 11 second chance points.
PC played both man-to-man and zone defenses and neither were truly effective.
"It's one game at a time," Cooley said, having just four true veterans, while trying to weave a half-dozen newcomers into a cohesive team. "We're developing, considering all that has transpired over the last eight months. We have new faces we're trying to blend in."
PC scored the first eight points of the game with Watson converting a three-point play and Greg Gantt hitting a 3-pointer. But that was the last of the Friar leads as Alabama reeled off 11 straight points.
The Friars shot just 34 percent in the first half, making just three shots from the floor over the final nine minutes. PC hit on just two of 13 3-pointers.
Other than Watson's 13 first half points, PC lacked direction out of the backcourt playing its third game in three days as Duke (2-for-5 shooting), Reeves (1-for-4) and Jared Bynum (0-for-6) were unable to develop a flow.
PC closed the gap to nine points twice early in the second half, but Alabama reeled off 13 straight points and hit four straight 3-point shots, two by Jaden Shackleford to gain a 72-49 lead with eight minutes left.
"We're a long way from where we want to be," Duke said. "They did exactly what they wanted to do. When we're not getting stops (defensively), it's tough on our offense."
PC shot 42 percent overall (23-for-55), but went 5-for-23 on 3-pointers.
"They did exactly what they wanted to do and how they wanted to do it," Cooley said. "Guarding the ball, anticipation, we got man-handled on the glass, got man-handled in transition. I'm very disappointed in our performance. We're nowhere near ready to compete in the Big East."
