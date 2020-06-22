FOXBORO — Two weeks into training, the shape of the New England Revolution going into the “MLS is Back Tournament” in Florida, and hopefully some semblance of a regular season thereafter, is underway.
Specifically, that is the dynamics between three of New England’s best players — forwards Adam Buksa and Gustao Bou, along with midfielder Carles Gil.
“Due to injury, I hadn’t had the opportunity to play with Adam (Buksa) yet, said, Gil, a 23-year-old Spaniard, of finding cohesion with Buksa, a 23-year-old Polish native, and Bou. “But I think we’re connecting well. I think Adam and Bou have connected very well from the beginning, too.
“We have a lot of other good players like Teal (Bunbury) and Tajon (Buchanana) who can also play those positions,” Gil added. “Surely between all of us, we can find a lot of assists and goals offensively.”
New England will be at Disney World in Orlando to further train for the MLS round-robin competition among the 26 franchises, with all of the points earned from the first three matches to be counted for regular season standings.
New England is without a victory after two MLS matches in March.
According to Buksa, a newcomer to New England this season, building a tactical relationship with Bou and Gil is paramount for success.
“Carles (Gil) adds tremendous value to our team,” Buksa said. “I think he’s the best player out of all, so we really missed him in the last two games, the first two games of the season.
“So we will be a stronger team with him, that’s for sure,” he added. “Now we have time to build up the chemistry not only between our free players but it’s all about the team. So we need to find solutions on how to beat our upcoming opponents using all 11 players.”
Buksa was acquired by the Revolution as a designated player in a transfer from Pogon Szczecin in December and owns one of the Revolution goals this season, his first MLS tally coming in a 1-1 tie with Chicago.
Buksa owns six years of pro experience in Poland’s first division, Ekstraklasa He has played with three clubs during that span, Pogon (2017-19), Zablebie Lubin (2016-18) and Lechia Gdanski (2014-16).
Gil is a creative attacking midfielder. He appeared in 180 professional matches in England and Spain before crossing the pond to join New England as a designated player in January of 2019.
Gil is happy and heathy.
“Honestly, I’m very anxious,” he said from New England’s Foxboro training facility. “It’s been a long time since I’ve played a game. The last game I played was against Atlanta in the playoffs. I have a lot of hope and desire. I think we can do big things this season and we’re preparing ourselves for them.”
Gil stressed the importance of the Revolution to maximize its potential for points in its three matches against Eastern Conference rivals and hopefully advanced to the World Cup style of knockout matches before the July championship match.
“It’s very important to be prepared for that first game,” Gil said. “It’s going to be a different and complicated situation. It’s like a shortened preseason without games. It’s a difficult situation.”
Gil became just the second Revolution player in club history to start all 34 regular season matches in 2019, playing all but eight minutes. He was New England’s “Golden Boot” award winner, leading the team in shots (67), goals (10) and assists (14).
“We spent a lot of time away,” Gil said of the three-month coronavirus pandemic sabbatical from soccer. “But, like I said, I think we’re working very well and hopefully we get there in our best-possible form.”
Buksa was not terribly surprised by the level of match fitness shown by the Revolution in their brief two weeks of training.
“I think we are doing well. We still have some points we need to improve, but I think we are looking pretty good,” Buksa said. “We still have some time to get better in certain points, but I think we’ll be ready for the tournament.”
Buksa is not unfamiliar with MLS, but is with Toronto, D.C. United and Montreal in Group C of New England’s competition.
“It’s very difficult to say,” Buksa said. “I think the game against Montreal (a 2-1 season-opening loss) was a bit unlucky. We should have won that game, we were the better team, but we lost on two easy goals.
“I don’t know the other two opponents. I never played against them so there’s still time for the coaching staff to analyze their style of play and they’ll give it to us, We’ll learn it and analyze it by ourselves and we’ll be ready for it.”
As Gil noted, “they’re (Group C rivals) teams that we know well. I think Toronto is possibly the toughest opponent, but at the end of the day, they’re tough games that will be difficult to win.
“We know those first three games count toward qualifying for the playoffs. We’re poised to earn those nine points.”
For Buksa, coming to America and participating in a World Cup style of tournament in his first season of MLS competition is a welcoming challenge.
“I really like the style of the tournament,” he said. “I think as a soccer player, you always play for competing in this kind of tournament. Obviously, it’s not a World Cup but it is a similar style to a World Cup format.
“It is going to be exciting because all games will be very important. We have a lot to lose but a lot to win as well. We have to be focusing on every game and that brings fun to players and to fans who will be watching this tournament on TV.”
