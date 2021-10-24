FOXBORO — Kendrick Bourne could not remember when he last threw a forward pass in a football game, perhaps back to his high school days in Portland, Oregon.
But the 25-year old wide receiver added an arm to his repertoire of skills Sunday by throwing and completing his first NFL career pass, also for a touchdown in the Patriots’ 54-13 rout of the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.
“It’s just practicing, executing, making it feel normal in a game,” Bourne said of his 158.3 QB ranking on the stat sheet afterward. “That was a practice play, that’s how it felt. I got the ball, it was a big play to start the game on the right foot.
“Being able to be versatile like that for my team, being a threat, doing my job well, setting up other things off we’ve been showing.”
Out of a shotgun formation, quarterback Mac Jones lateraled the ball to Bourne, who rolled to his right and forced the Jets’ defense to make a commitment to come up and defend. Bourne thebn flicked the ball to a streaking Nelson Agholor down the right sideline, beating the Jets’ man-to-man coverage for the 25-yard scoring strike.
“Just practicing, making it feel normal,” Bourne said of following the critiquing of his throwing form by Jones and Jakobi Meyers, another Patriots wide receiver with a TD toss. “Throwing it too high, floating it — Josh (McDaniels) told me just throw it on a rope. They bit up and it just made the throw easy.”
“Usually when it goes well in practice, you can confidence in it,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in confirming McDaniels’ play-calling. “You want the guy that has the ball to have confidence.”
Jones was happy, nonetheless, that he didn’t throw the first TD pass of the game for the Patriots.
“It just adds another variable to our offense,” said Jones, who completed 24 passes for his first NFL career 300-yard game (307) and two TDs.
Bourne, an off-season free agent acquisition from San Francisco, caught a career-best 75-yard pass from Jones against the Cowboys last weekend. He was the Patriots’ third-leading receiver (18 for 282 yards) entering the game and finished with four catches for 68 yards, including a 46-yarder from Jones to the Jets’ 1-yard line to set up New England’s sixth TD, the first of two by J.J. Taylor.
“It was just kind of the right situation,” Belichick said. “It was very well executed by everybody. It was kind of the right timing (by Agholor) of getting the defender to come up and then behind him. Obviously, KB made a great throw.That was like a quarterback pass.
“When you don’t do it well in practice, then honestly it doesn’t get called,” Belichick added. “It’s a little different in the game because the aggressiveness of the defense might be different (than the scout team. Some of those plays are designed to really get everybody up and then get behind them.
“You don’t always get that reaction in practice. Some of our kind of one-time plays, mis-direction or double passes, those guys are executing pretty well in practice, so I have confidence in them.”
Even Jones was wide-eyed that Bourne was able to perfectly loft the ball into Agholor’s hands.
“Josh (McDaniels) does a great job scheming up, I’m not going to give away all of our trick plays,” Jones said. “There are good ones. Sometimes we run them, sometimes we don’t. It just adds a third element to the game — KB had a nice little throw there!”
Best of all, Bourne didn’t throw the ball out of bounds or into the hands of a defensive back.
“It was everything hitting from all cylinders,” Bourne said of the Patriots scoring on their first six possessions.
New England also had three takeaways, limiting the Jets to 0-for-7 on third downs and to one first-half TD on five possessions.
“Plays like that (TD toss) makes the defense have to play honest, they can’t do things they want to do,” Bourne said. “Everybody in the right spot, the rhythm was really well,” Bourne said. “That’s how we need to play — — everybody doing their job, that’s what we’ve been preaching for the last seven weeks. We’re still not where we want to be, but we’re heading in the right direction.
“We want to be that team that can do anything at any moment.”
