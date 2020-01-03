FOXBORO — The Tennessee Titans’ offense has gone from rags to riches since quarterback Ryan Tannehill took over the reins in Week Seven.
Tannehill has guided the Titans to a 7-3 record over the past 10 games since taking over for an ineffective Marcus Mariota, with two of the three losses coming to a pair of playoff-bound teams — Houston in Week 15 and New Orleans in Week 16.
During that span, the Titans rank first in the league in several categories, including red zone touchdown percentage (86.7), yards per play (6.94), rushing yards per attempt (5.64), rushing touchdowns (17), yards per pass attempt (9.64) and quarterback rating (119.5).
“Tennessee’s obviously a really good football team, doing a lot of things well,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of the 9-7 Titans whom the 12-4 Patriots host Saturday night at Gillette Stadium in an AFC Wild Card game. “(They’re) very explosive offensively — probably as explosive as anybody we’ve seen in a while.”
In addition to all the offensive categories in which the Titans lead the league, Tennessee is also second in rushing yards per game (160.6), second in touchdowns scored (42), third in yards per game (406.2) and fourth in points per game (30.4) since Week Seven.
The Titans have scored 30-plus points in five of their last seven games, including a pair of 42-point outings against Jacksonville in Week 12 and Oakland in Week 14.
“They’re very good, yeah. They’re very good,” Belichick said.
Tannehill has thrown 22 touchdowns to five interceptions in his 10 games as a starter this year.
“He’s playing really good football, he’s doing a good job,” Patriots’ safety Devin McCourty said. “He’s doing a great job in the play-action. And then I think he does a really good job – he never looks like he really wants to run, but the dude is fast so when he does run, he’s able to make big plays like you see on some of those boots.”
The play-action passing game was noted by Belichick as well, who said there was a simple reason behind the success that the Titans are having in that area.
“Yeah, well, when you lead the league in rushing, that’s a good place to start,” Belichick said of the Titans, who have the NFL’s rushing leader in running back Derrick Henry.
“So, they make their passes and their runs look the same,” Belichick said. “It’s hard for the defense to recognize the difference, and if they just get a step on you, (Ryan) Tannehill’s done a good job of sticking the ball in there in some tight spaces before the defense can recover off those play-actions and hit them. So, it’s really just good execution all the way around.”
