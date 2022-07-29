PLAINVILLE — The City Open qualifier at Heather Hill Country Club sent 38 golfers on to the City Open on Friday, with Brian See hitting the clubhouse as the overall leader after shooting a 1-under par 70 to clinch a spot in the Attleboro Area Golf Association's prestigious tournament.
'Black Friday' saw golfers play across Heather Hill's three nine-hole courses, with groups starting and finishing on either the North, Middle or South courses. See, who played on the South-North courses, had two birdies and a bogey on the back nine holes to card the top score in the qualifier.
Another local who won his course group was Anthony Duva with an even-par 70 on the Middle-South course. He took the top spot over Kyle DelSignore, who was one stroke behind him at plus-1.
A course regular, Duva said the trick was to not overpower the ball and be able to hit his spot. Heather Hill's fairways saw plenty of run in firm conditions, with drives gaining some extra yardage as they rolled. When it came to the approach to the greens, the well-manicured greens proved tricky to some golfers who struggled to read the left-to-right break or speed of it.
"You don't have to kill it, you just have to keep it in play," Duva said. "I play here a lot. You don't want to try and overpower the course. It's target golf, you have to hit the target. You want to keep the ball between you and the pin. You don't want to go over it or you've got no shot."
Along with Duva as a course winner Friday was Dave Carvara, who shot an even-par 71 on the North-Middle set-up. Carvara had never played the course and wasn't quite sure what to expect, but felt he benefited from his partners in his tee time.
"It really helped playing with Zach White," said Carvara. "I wasn't getting any caddy information, but it definitely benefited me having him in my group. I was very impressed with the greens. I knew absolutely nothing (about Heather Hill.) I just knew it was 27 holes. I definitely played safe in spots. Back nine definitely had some twists to it."
Some golfers today shot personal bests at Heather Hill, including Kevin Foley, who led off the day in a two-man group, teeing off at 7 a.m. from the middle course. After a bogey to open he hit three straight birdies. His biggest blemish was a seven on No. 9, and a few bogeys later, which kept him around 73 (plus 3) for the day.
"The best part was I was the first one out in a twosome," Foley said. "The first group off, you're just flying. You're not waiting there (for people ahead of you). It slows your rhythm down and the best part is that we got off first."
A total of 34 golfers shot in the 70's, and all qualified. Despite some nerves flying around for some young golfers, plenty made the cut. Westfield State golfing grad DelSignore of Attleboro shot a 71 to place right ahead of Foley on the Middle-South leader board. Norton native Zachary White, playing in his fourth qualifier without ever making the cut, shot a 74 to finish tied for second in the North-Middle standings. Patrick Joyce of Mansfield was another young golfer to impress, shooting a 75 on the North-Middle course to finish tied for fourth. Siena College women's golfer Jillian Barend of North Attleboro played well, but fell just outside the cut with a score of 81 (plus 10) on the North-Middle course.
With the kids dialed in and feeling some of the pressure of the qualifying format, some of the more experienced golfers who have been there before say it's just another day on the course for them.
"I've done it so many years, there's like no pressure anymore," Foley said, who was playing in his 17th City Open qualifier. "My first outing, you're all stressed out and tensed up. Now, it's just another day. Over the years, you learn it's just another day and you can go out, relax and do your thing."
The cut for the qualifier came in at plus-8 on the North Middle Course, plus-10 on the Middle-South and plus-9 on the South-North. Reserves, who have yet to be determined, will be named off discretionary judgement by the association based off of potential golfers dropping out or withdrawing from the City Open.
T2. James Dickinson, 74 (+3)
T2. Zachary White, 74 (+3)
T4. Kevin Cunniff, 75 (+4)
T4. Scott Martino, 75 (+4)
T4. Patrick Joyce, 75 (+4)
7. William Leonard, 76 (+5)
T8. Keith Nalbach, 77 (+6)
T8. Nick Thrasher, 77 (+6)
11. Brendan McNamee, 78 (+7)
12. Jim Piacentini, 79 (+8)
2. Kyle DelSignore, 71 (+1)
6. Matt Moreshead, 75 (+5)
7. Anthony Marchetti, 76 (+6)
8. Daniel DeYesso, 78 (+8)
T9. Curtis McNeil, 79 (+9)
T9. William Alves, 79 (+9)
T2. Matthew Hogan, 72 (+1)
4. Tyson Laviano, 73 (+2)
T6. Kris Carrier, 77 (+6)
T9. Ethan Johnson, 79 (+8)
T9. Paul Shannon III, 79 (+8)
T12. Kevin Brady, 80 (+9)
T12. Rich Bracker, 80 (+9)
T12. Lourenco Dasilva, 80 (+9)