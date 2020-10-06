FOXBORO — The New England Revolution remain unbeaten in their last four outings with two wins and two ties.
Meanwhile, the Toronto FC, who visit Gillette Stadium Wednesday night, reign as one of the premier teams in MLS this season.
“I think every game, we’ll make a couple of adjustments,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said of potential roster moves to combat Toronto (9-2-4), which is not only unbeaten in its last five outings at 4-0-1, but has lost just one of six (3-1-2) road matches this season.
“I don’t think you can change your team in its entirety and by that I mean a lot of changes, like six or seven changes,” Arena added. “That would be real difficult. That’s not easy.”
Toronto sits in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference and played New England to a scoreless draw in the MLS is Back Tournament in July.
“I think more or less the surface,” Arena said of visiting teams playing a cautious, defensive scheme. “Teams know it’s difficult to play on and they get into a defensive mode. Having said that, I don’t expect Toronto to take that approach. I would think that Toronto is going to come out and try to attack us.”
New England has three shutouts over its last four starts. The club ranks among the MLS leaders in fewest goals allowed (12) and clean sheets (six). The Revolution have allowed just one goal over the past four games, including an ongoing streak of 184 minutes without conceding a goal.
“Games are coming so fast that we have another opportunity at home, where I think we haven’t been as good as we should be,” New England veteran defender Andrew Farrell said. “They are probably one of the better teams in the league, probably the best team in the East right now.”
Arena is not tipping his hand, but he needs more production offensively. Gustavo Bo (five goals), Teal Bunbury (four) and Adam Buksa (three) are at the top of the list, but consistent scoring has been sparse.
“That’s the issue every team is dealing with in and around the league,” Arena said of finding a chemistry of players and finding playing time for everyone on the roster. “That’s why you probably see so many results that are a little bit inconsistent, and that’s why you see the table so jammed,” Arena added.
“There’s a couple of teams at the top, a couple of teams down below, and then everybody else is about the same. It’s been challenging to find any kind of consistency throughout this inconsistent season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.