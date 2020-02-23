PROVIDENCE — With his 6-foot-9, 250-pound frame, Kalif Young makes a statement as much as he can for the Providence College Friars on the men’s basketball court.
The senior center from Ontario has more than made an impact for the Friars during the month of February, as his minutes increased coming off of the bench while he accounted for 10 points, three rebounds and three assists in PC’s 12-point win over Marquette.
The Friars (16-12) have played themselves, as Coach Ed Cooley says, “into the conversation” for NCAA Tournament consideration with wins over No. 16 Butler, No. 21 Creighton, No. 10 Seton Hall and now No. 19 Marquette.
In compiling a 5-2 record this month, PC now has a No. 51 ranking on the NET index with their seven Quad 1 wins.
“I try to live in the moment,” Young said, his times that he dons PC jersey No. 13 coming to an end. “I love basketball, I’m happy to be out there.
“It’s not worth it getting ticked off or frustrated over one play. I try to channel my energy, to have my teammates feed off of my energy.
“We had a disappointing year last year, having to play in the NIT (rather than the NCAA), but we want to make that jump forward, we have the talent,” Young said of PC pushing themselves among the elite teams in the Big East Conference.
“A lot of different guys have stepped up on many occasions and we have to continue that way,” Young said of following up on his 11 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes at Georgetown earlier in the week.
“We have a lot of different weapons, we had to get back to where we were when we were leading the nation in assists. We have to understand that we can’t focus on one guy, we’re a team that has to work together.
“I never come from a place of anger or frustration.”
Young doesn’t have to score to influence a game. Over the past seven games, he is averaging six points and five rebounds, playing more than 20 minutes in all but one of those as Cooley has entrusted more responsibility in his senior in favor of Nate Watson.
“He’s the kid that I’m most proud of,” beamed Cooley. “He’s leading us in so many ways with his energy, his language in the lockerroom. He’s going to be hard to replace.
“I’ve seen him grow so much, he’s one of the highest character young men that I’ve ever coached. His enthusiasm really pays off, all the hard work that he’s put in – he’s playing as well as anybody in the country at his position.”
It’s the little nuances that endears Young to Cooley. Like in the first half against Marquette, he converted a three-point play to put PC in front 10-4; he made a clever pass into the left corner for an A.J. Reeves 3-pointer; and it was his offensive rebound that set up Maliek White hitting a trifecta.
That trend continued in the second half. He converted an offensive rebound to give the Friars a 58-43 lead; fed David Duke with a blind pass for a layup; blocked a Marquette shot which led to a White basket at the other end of the floor; and it was a Young jam that initiated a run of nine straight PC points to create a 70-50 lead with just over five minutes left.
“We’re going to need him to continue to do that,” Cooley said. “He gives us a big push rebounding the ball.”
In beating Marquette, fifth-year senior guard Luwane Pipkins sored 17 of his career high 24 points during the first half, one of six Friars to reach double scoring figures.
PC, one of the worst teams in the Big East at shooting free throws (68 percent), converted 20 of 27 chances, had four players with four or more rebounds, had four players with three or more assists and pocketed 11 steals.
“It’s taken us time for everyone of us to understand,” Young said of various roles. “I enjoy coming off of the bench. I want to be the guy to help everyone out. We’re building on what we started. Every game counts. Coming down the stretch we all have to hold ourselves accountable.
“We’re trying to do the best that we can for each other, it’s a collective understanding. We don’t want to have an NIT finish, we want to fight to the end and go to the big tournament.
Young has started in about half (63) of his 129 career games as a Friar. He has reached double scoring figures in four games this season and taken down four or more rebounds in 17 games.
“I know that we have X-amount of games left, I want to keep pushing forward,” Young said. “For all of us it’s a level of desperation that we have to play with, also the joy of playing basketball.
“We lost some games at the middle of the season (four of five, then three straight) so we have to find that place where we have joy for one another.”
