NORTH ATTLEBORO — The stars aligned for Patrick Beith when the boxy, raised two-floor building just north of where the Route 1 divider ends became available.
It was in that location, years earlier a Gold’s Gym, where he thumbed through muscle magazines with his adolescent and young adult friends, seeking new lifts or methods to better himself as an athlete.
Now, the pupil is the teacher, and his methods follow a stricter regimen than the glossy, dog-eared fare of his youth.
Beith, the owner of Athletes Acceleration, opened the company’s headquarters at 749 South Washington St. earlier this month. The 42-year-old started Athletes Acceleration 15 years ago as a series of camps and coach-focused training content. The headquarters is more than a nostalgia trip for Beith; it’s a chance for him to directly apply his years of learning and teaching.
“It was a long time in the making,” he said. “We were really looking to create a home base where we can do workshops, training and continuing education for coaches, but also have a place where we can train a lot more athletes.”
Athletes Acceleration focuses on speed and power, two elements needed in the vast majority of sports. The second floor contains space for workshops, but most of the athletic space is on the first floor. The facility provides indoor turf, three running lanes, lifting platforms and other equipment designed to help athletes improve lateral speed, burst and strength.
Athletes sign up and pay for memberships by the season. The fall season, for example, just started its 10-week program. Beith, along with sports performance coaches Pat Livesey and David Padilla, tailor the program with each season focusing on relevant exercises for those seasonal sports, and also to each individual athletes. Programs are open to middle school- and high school-aged student athletes, as well as adults.
Beith understands the dilemma that enthusiastic student-athletes face. Many gyms cram in as much equipment as possible, looking for a large client base. Athletes Acceleration provides a 21,000-plus square-foot expanse to give athletes the ample space they need.
“There is really not a facility like this in the area,” Beith said. “We need to work on lateral speed, agility, cutting — that sort of thing. Without a lot of space, we can’t really do that.”
Beith was a walk-on sprinter at UMass and also a football player at North Attleboro High. Information on athlete performance was scarce for him in the ‘90s, but he knows the landscape is different today. Student-athletes face the opposite problem: inundation. It’s one of his inspirations as a coach to not only help athletes improve, but help them understand why their bodies respond to certain regimens.
“There’s so much contradictory information,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Who do you trust? What do you believe?’ You even see some professional athletes doing things that aren’t always great. We can help educate them while we’re teaching and coaching them.”
Beith might open up programs for younger children in the future. That’s especially important for Beith and his wife Janet, who also works at Athletes Acceleration, where they have three eager, multi-sport children of their own — Donovan, 7, James, 5, and Cade, 3.
“It’s a great place for my kids to be here and watch other athletes work hard and learn everything that they’re doing,” Beith said. “They can watch (athletes) putting in the work, so they can get better. They’re learning a lot.”
So, even if the finer points of cone drills and squats don’t yet resonate with his young children, Beith can help lay the groundwork for future improvement. And right at the center of an athlete’s development is exactly where he wants to be.
“Athletes are always looking for how they can better themselves,” he said. “The competitiveness of our area has always been great. Kids just want to get better. What’s great about training and sports in general is that it’s not always (about) faster and stronger, but also building character and dedication. There’s so many great things that training and sports build besides just winning and losing.”
