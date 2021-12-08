SMITHFIELD, R.I. — The West Point women’s basketball team is certainly adopting the personality of its first-year head coach Missy Traversi.
The Cadets (5-3) turned an 11-point first-half deficit into a 74-50 conquest of Bryant University with dandy defense Wednesday at the Chace Center. Army’s full-court and half-court defensive pressure resulted in Bryant scoring five third quarter points on 2-for-11 shooting and just nine fourth quarter points on 1-for-9 shooting, forcing 15 turnovers, resulting in 19 Cadet points.
“It was two different teams, at halftime, I was honest with them, we weren’t competing,” Traversi said of her halftime conversation with the Cadets. “I passionately said, we’ve got to make a change. They agreed and they responded.”
The Cadets had eight players contribute points with junior guard Kamryn Hall (19 points, four rebounds, three steals), junior forward Sabria Hunter having a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds), sophomore guard Sam McNaughton scoring 12 second half points leading the way.
Bryant junior guard Nicole Gallagher of Foxboro, via Tabor Academy, had her fourth double-digit scoring performance of the season with 11 points while taking in seven rebounds.
It was the fifth 70-point-plus output of the season for Army, which rallied from a 36-29 halftime deficit. The Cadets shot just 6-for-16 in both the first and second quarters, were out-rebounded (22-17), committed nine turnovers and went to the free throw line just three times during the first half.
The Cadets then poured in 23 third quarter points (on 9-for-18 shooting), erasing Bryant’s last lead at 40-39 with just under four minutes left.
The Cadets were tabbed for seventh in the preseason Patriot League poll and may have lost freshman point guard Trinity Hardy (the team’s No. 2 scorer at 13.4 ppg, with a team best 21 assists and 15 steals) to a season-ending injury.
“I think that I give a lot of energy,” Traversi said of meshing her coaching style to the Cadets and the Patriot League, coming up to NCAA Division I from Adelphi in NCAA Division II, where she fashioned an 83-37 record over five seasons.
The Cadets had a four-game win streak before losing a two-point decision at home to Rider, a game in which West Point was limited to eight third quarter points on 2-for-16 shooting.
Traversi garnered her first career win at West Point in a 10-point decision over Sacred Heart. Then the Cadets beat Air Force by nine, her alma mater, Maine by six in double overtime and LIU by three, after 12 ties and nine exchanges of lead.
Traversi has six seniors on the roster and players from 13 states, five of which stand six-feet or taller.
In beating LIU, the Cadets went 18-for-25 from the free throw line and survived despite a reduced roster due to COVID-19 protocol. “I was extremely proud of the team overcame adversity in that game,” Traversi said. “No excuses is our motto and this team exemplified that with how they performed. We need every player to continue to elevate their efforts.
“We’ve had injuries, but luckily we’re very deep,” she added. ”We’re jelling.”
Then against the Black Bears of Maine, the Cadets wasted a 10-point halftime lead and a 49-39 rebounding edge.
“Our team demonstrated incredible resolve and resilience,” Traversi said. “Maine’s offensive efficiency is second to none. We must continue to find ways to improve not only our execution, but also trusting in the process and each other.”
The Cadets are off for three weeks before a bus ride to New Haven to meet Yale.
“These kids are athletes and they are embracing my style, we are coming together,” Traversi said. “It’s a different breed of athletes at Army. I’ll coach players like this any day.”
