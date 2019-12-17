HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Adelphi University women's basketball coach Missy Traversi, a graduate of Bishop Feehan High and the University of Maine, was named the WHoopDirt.com Division II women's coach of the week.
In its first week of being nationally recognized since the 2016-17 season, No. 21 Adelphi (11-0) took a pair of hard-fought wins.
After breaking into the top 25 nationally, Adelphi claimed a 74-68 road Northeast 10 Conference win at Pace and then overcame an eight-point deficit with two minutes remaining to beat East Stroudsberg 82-77 in overtime.
In Adelphi's win over Pace, junior center-forward Emily Miccile, via Bishop Feehan High, had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Attleboro High grad Julia Strachan scored eight points with two rebounds. Against East Stroudsberg, Miccile was strapped by foul trouble and had three points and eight rebounds, while Strachan had five points.
Traversi and the Panthers play their final game of 2019 at home Wednesday against Malloy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.