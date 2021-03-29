WEST POINT, N.Y. — After five seasons of coaching at Adelphi University on Long Island, Missy Traversi is headed to upstate New York to become the women’s basketball coach at Army.
“What a privilege it will be to work alongside impressive cadet-athletes as they develop into future officers and leaders in the world,” Traversi said Monday in being announced as head coach.
“I believe my brand of coaching is tailored to the core values of the type of female athlete that is built for West Point,” Traersi added. “I will recruit and develop fiercely competitive individuals with high integrity who value team above self.
“As the world’s preeminent leadership institution, the United States Military Academy embodies sacrifice, discipline, and excellence. I am proud to be associated with this special team and am eager to hit the ground running.”
The Cadets are coming off of a 9-11 season in which they advanced to the semifinal round of the Patriot League Tournament.
Traversi is no stranger to Patriot League action, having followed the careers of former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock Katie Nelson, the senior guard and record-setting captain of the Boston University Terriers and another ex-Shamrock, Lauren Manis, the record-setting former captain of the College of the Holy Cross Crusaders.
Traversi will find a roster depleted by the loss of just two seniors, following in the footsteps of 15-year veteran West Point coach Dave Magarity. The former head coach at Marist and St. Francis, Magarity closed his career as the Cadets’ women’s basketball program’s all-time leader in wins (266) with a pair of West Point NCAA Tournament appearances. {span style=”font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: transparent; font-size: 10pt;”}.{/span}
“Her experience both as a player and a coach at all levels made her a standout candidate for this position,” Army Director of Athletics Mike Buddie said of hiring Traversi. “She clearly embraces our pillars of Duty, Honor and Country and we can’t wait to watch her lead our women’s basketball cadet-athletes into this new era at West Point.”
Traversi compiled an 83-37 record over five seasons at Adelphi, although the 2020-21 season in the Northeast 10 Conference was canceled due to COVID-19.
During her tenure with the Panthers basketball program, she coached a number of local products, Sarah Deyo (Attleboro High), Julia Strachan (Attleboro High) and Emily Miccile (Bishop Feehan).
At Adelphi, Traversi’s teams won two Northeast 10 Conference Southwest Division regular season titles, a Northeast 10 Tournament title in 2017, two NCAA Tournament teams and were set to host a 2020 NCAA regional tournament.
In addition, Traversi coached 10 All-Northeast 10 Conference selections and two WBCA All America selections.
“For the past five years, it has been my distinct privilege to be the head women’s basketball coach at Adelphi,” Traversi said. “I want to personally thank President Riordan and Athletic Director, Danny McCabe for giving me the opportunity to coach such remarkable young women.
“I will forever cherish the staff and faculty I’ve worked with, the student-athletes I’ve coached, and the memories created along the way. As I transition into this exciting new chapter of my life, I want to express gratitude for all those who supported me on my journey.”
A graduate of Bishop Feehan High and the University of Maine (2001-05), Traversi also played professional basketball in Europe before embarking upon a coaching career.
It was in Europe that Traversi’s career was hatched, serving as a player-coach for Jamtland Basketball in the Swedish league during the 2007-08 season.
Traversi was the head coach at Attleboro High (2011-14), becoming a two-time Sun Chronicle Coach of the Year, and coached in the Tri-Valley League at Dover-Sherborn High. She stepped into the collegiate coaching world as an assistant at Harvard during the 2010-11 season.
Traversi took over the Wheelock College program and in two seasons rebuilt the program, notching a single season school record 18 wins during the 2015-16 season.
Traversi’s most memorable season at Adelphi was in 2019-20 when the Panthers posted a 27-3 overall record and was honored with the All-Met Division II Coach of the Year award. The Panthers were the top seed for the 2020 NCAA Division II East Regional Tournament and were ranked No. 8 nationally in the WBCA Division II poll.
In her first season at Adelphi in 2016-17, Traversi coached the Panthers to a 27-5 record and only their second Northeast 10 Conference Tournament appearance, entering the NCAA Division II East Regional Tournament as the No. 1 seed.
Traversi had quite of base in the local basketball community as the owner-operator of the MT Elite Academy. Since the program’s founding in 2006, Traversi nurtured a 12-team program in the New England AAU community in addition to conducting summer camps.
